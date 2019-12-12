'I have to visit my son in a cemetery': Gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder

Prosecutors say Terrell Taylor was a good kid just walking down the street, minding his own business.

On Thursday, his mother stood in a downtown courtroom and demanded justice for her son.

Mistaken for someone else, Taylor was shot and killed near his home on Brinkman Avenue by a member of the LRGP gang looking for a rival gang member.

Matthew Johnson, the man who pulled the trigger that day in late 2014, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"You sit here with a smirk on your face," Dannette Crayton, Taylor's mother, told Johnson Thursday, "but it's not funny because I have to visit my son in a cemetery."

At the time of the murder, no one knew for sure who shot Taylor but, over time, the FBI came to believe it involved LRGP, a gang with ties to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

One of 12 gang members and associates indicted in 2015, Johnson was initially accused of operating a drug house and selling crack cocaine but was later implicated in the killing.

LRGP, a gang known for its use of violence, operated in an area bounded by Rother Avenue and Lombard, Gibson and Playter streets.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel A. Violanti said gang members like Johnson see violence as a kind of video game.

"He decided to treat Terrell like a video game in order to enhance his status in the LRGP gang," Violanti said Thursday.

Defense attorney Thomas Eoannou argued for leniency and asked Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to consider the emotional and physical abuse his client endured as a young boy.

Johnson was born addicted to crack cocaine, was sexually abused as a toddler and spent most of his childhood in foster homes, Eoannou said.

"If you want to talk about someone who never had a chance in life, you're about to sentence him," he told Geraci.

Eoannou suggested at one point that his client was remorseful but Johnson showed little of that when it came time for him to address the court.

"Things happen in the streets," he said of Taylor and what happened that night five years ago. "He was in the streets and he got what he deserved."