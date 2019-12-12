High school scores & schedules (Dec. 12)

Boys basketball

Thursday’s games

Yale Cup Division II

Burgard 58, Buffalo Arts 40

MST Seneca 88, Lafayette 83

Olmsted 80, Riverside 34

Bennett 79, I-Prep/Grover 74

ECIC I

Jamestown 64, Lancaster 58

West Seneca West 55, Orchard Park 53

ECIC II

Williamsville East 76, West Seneca East 63

ECIC III

Lake Shore 73, Springville 52

ECIC IV

Eden 54, Alden 44

Holland 63, Lackawanna 41

Niagara-Orleans

Albion 61, Roy-Hart 41

Wilson at Akron, no report

Nonleague

Central Baptist 49, St. Mary’s/Deaf 43

Lima Christian at Gow, no report

Cattaraugus/LV at Gowanda, no report

Buffalo Science at Fredonia, ppd

Burgard 58, Buffalo Arts 40

Buffalo Arts 15 4 7 14 -40

Burgard 8 19 17 14 - 58

BUFFALO ARTS (1-5, 1-3): Jarrett 5, Rodgers 4, Sims 5, Slobert 20.

BURGARD (3-2, 3-1): Bess 2, Jefferson 2, Northington 4, Rice 7, Ross 16, Small 9, Zimmerman 14.

3-point goals: Rice, Ross 3, Sims, Zimmerman 2.

MST Seneca 88, Lafayette 83

Lafayette 10 27 15 31 - 83

MST Seneca 23 27 18 20 - 88

LAFAYETTE (1-4, 1-3): J Cruz 21, L Cruz 8, Jose 5, Llanos 16, Maysonet 21, Soto 10, Torres 2.

MST SENECA (1-4, 1-3): Craig 26, Lewis 6, Newton 12, Pompey 5, Simmons 20, Simpson 15, Southern 4.

3-point goals: J Cruz, L Cruz, Jose, Llanos, Maysonet, Newton, Simmons 3.

Olmsted 80, Riverside 34

Riverside 14 12 4 4 - 34

Olmsted 13 16 28 23 - 80

RIVERSIDE (0-4, 0-3): Colon 2, Elston 9, Jimerson 1, Kulu 1, Maku 7, Mohamed 4, Rosa 10.

OLMSTED (4-0, 4-0): Alberts 16, Alexander III 7, Betts 2, Jackson 7, Kilminster 8, Lamar 18, Rice 3, Siders 13, Williams 6.

3-point goals: Alberts, Alexander III, Elston, Kilminster, Lamar 2, Maku, Rosa 3.

Jamestown 64, Lancaster 58

Jamestown 11 12 19 22 - 64

Lancaster 13 11 15 19 - 58

JAMESTOWN (3-1, 2-0): Butera 7, Drake 14, Farmer 7, Jones 4, Leeper 26, Rojas 6.

LANCASTER (3-1, 0-1): D Fulciniti 5, G Fulciniti 7, Harrington 22, Hughes 2, Jerebko 8, Mahoney 2, Mansell 6, Reformat 6.

3-point goals: Drake, D Fulciniti, G Fulciniti, Harrington, Leeper 3, Reformat.

W.S. West 55, Orchard Park 53

W.S. West 10 21 6 18 - 55

Orch. Park 7 11 22 13 - 53

W. SEN. WEST (2-0, 1-0): Fahey 11, French 8, Orf 2, Rivera 1, Ryniec 20, Schermerhorn 7, Weir 6.

OPHS (1-2, 0-1): Joba 2, Kline 4, K. Mancabelli 6, T. Mancabelli 16, Roskow 11, Shaw 8, Swiatek 6.

3-point goals: French 2, Ryniec 5, Schermerhorn 2, Kline, K. Mancabelli 2, T. Mancabelli, Roskow 3.

Wmsv. East 76, West Seneca East 63

Wmsv. East 22 20 8 26 - 76

W. Sen. East 16 13 12 22 - 63

WMSV. EAST (5-1, 1-1): Early 13, Hashimi 11, Schneider 13, Shifflet 20.

W. SEN. EAST (1-2, 0-1): Cordone 24, Frys 6, Lewis 7, Marcezin 2, Mathis 3, Radka 19, Walker 2.

3-point goals: Cordone, Early 4, Lewis 2, Shifflet 2.

Lake Shore 73, Springville 52

Lake Shore 19 23 19 12 - 73

Springville 10 17 9 16 - 52

LAKE SHORE (2-1, 1-0): Cervola 2, Evans 18, Hassel 8, Kwilos 3, Michael 4, Solecki 3.

SPRINGVILLE (0-4, 0-1): Boies 24, Copeland 12, Elkins 6, Fisher 6, Guilmain 1, Pruitt 3.

3-point goals: Boies 3, Copeland 2, Evans, Kwilos, Pruitt, Solecki.

Holland 63, Lackawanna 41

Lackawanna 8 14 4 15 - 41

Holland 6 18 22 17 - 63

LACKAWANNA (0-4, 0-1): Clement 5, Ikegwnonu 6, Johnson 10, Perez 2, Presley 4, Robinson 3, Saeed 5, Turner 6.

HOLLAND (2-0, 1-0): Ferrara 5, Kirsch 9, Lewandowski 4, Nellis 18, Ostrowski 6, Perry 13, Scheffler 8.

3-point goals: Clement, Turner 2, Lewandowski, Nellis 5, Ostrowski, Perry 3.

Albion 61, Roy-Hart 41

Albion 11 17 18 15 - 61

Roy-Hart 10 16 7 8 - 41

ALBION (2-0, 1-0): Blanchard 2, Cornick 2, Farley 15, Freeman 8, Hillman 17, Lloyd 2, Shabazz 7, Ward 8.

ROY-HART (1-2, 0-1): Albee 2, Goodwin 5, Ragonese 17, Rhinehart 4, Wood 9.

3-point goals: Freeman 2, Goodwin, Ward 2, Wood 3.

Central Bapt. 49, St. Mary’s/Deaf 43

Central Bapt. 12 18 16 3 - 49

St. Mary’s/D 12 2 7 22 - 43

CENTRAL BAPTIST (1-0): Liconln 2, A. Holland 6, G. Holland 16, C. Mercemer 2, W. Mercemer 9, Niton 4, Satchell 11.

ST. MARY’S/DEAF (1-1):Antone 2, Brzezinski 2, Habeeb 23, Kassim 10, Lacen 2, Norris 4.

Friday’s games

Yale Cup Division I

East at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

City Honors at McKinley, 6 p.m.

South Park at Middle Early College, 7 p.m.

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Frontier, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.

Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, 6:30 p.m.

N. Tonawanda at Nia. Wheat, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Medina at Barker, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Park at V-McQuaid, 6 p.m.

Newfane at V-Lyndonville, 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Akron at Alden, 7:30 p.m.

Panama at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville South at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.

Dunkirk at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Maple Grove Tournament

at Maple Grove

Cass Valley vs. Maple Grove, 8:30 p.m.

Tom Keenan Classic

at Canisius

Regis (NYC) vs. Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 7 p.m.

Upstate/Downstate Tournament

at St. Francis

St. John the Baptist (L.I.) vs. Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (Pa.) vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity (L.I.) vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

St. Dominics vs. St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.

Wilson Tournament

at Wilson

I-Prep/Grover vs. Burgard, 5 p.m.

Emerson vs. Wilson, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s games

Canisius Cup

I-Prep/Grover 33, East 24

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 56, CSAT 39

Kenmore West 55, Niagara Falls 31

Nonleague

Central Baptist 37, St. Mary’s/Deaf 27

Christian Central 75, Sweet Home 41

Dunkirk 81, Sherman 61

Chautauqua Lake at Cass. Valley, no report

Williamsville East at Lancaster, ppd

Allegany-Limestone Tournament

at Allegany-Limestone

Cattaraugus/LV vs. V-Wellsville, no report

Franklinville Tournament

at Franklinville

Eden 64, Franklinville 37

I-Prep/Grover 33, East 24

I-Prep 0 17 10 6 - 33

East 7 6 7 4 - 24

I-PREP (2-2, 2-2): Coleman 8, Green 9, Mercado 7, Santiago 5, Yohannes-Gebremariam 4.

EAST (0-2, 0-2): Clark 3, Deering 2, Gibson 9, Otero 3, Patterson 2, Simmons 2, Wiggins 3.

3-point goals: Clark, Gibson, Green 3, Mercado 2, Otero, Wiggins.

Grand Island 56, CSAT 39

CSAT 4 7 11 17 - 39

Grand Island 17 21 12 6 - 56

CSAT (2-1, 1-1): Brown 12, Harden 15, Nelson 7, Small 5.

GRAND ISLAND (1-2, 1-1): Andrews 2, Barr 2, Carey 9, Frosolone 6, Knight 6, Nucci 1, Robinson 4, Sweeney 26.

3-point goals: Small, Sweeney 5.

Kenmore West 55, Niagara Falls 31

Niagara Falls 6 4 15 6 - 31

Kenmore West 17 14 14 10 - 55

NIAGARA FALLS (0-2, 0-2): Amoretti 1, Currie 3, Davis 7, Harris 14, Lamar 5, Timmons 1.

KENMORE WEST (3-1, 2-1): Bladin 6, Cohn 12, Dion 2, Frank 2, Padilla 6, Schol 6, Tucker 17, Yazzi 2.

3-point goals: Bladin.

Central Baptist 37, St. Mary’s/Deaf 27

Central Bapt. 17 8 6 6 - 37

St. Mary’s/D 12 7 4 4 - 27

CENTRAL BAPTIST (1-0): Bigelow 4, Caplinger 7, Phillips 6, Swatland 20.

ST. MARY’S/DEAF (0-1): Alvira-Jurado 11, Bronneberg 4, Cole 8, Foster 2, Kelly 2.

3-point goals: Caplinger 2.

Dunkirk 81, Sherman 61

Dunkirk 27 18 25 11 - 81

Sherman 7 17 25 12 - 61

DUNKIRK (1-0): Beehler 17, Carter 1, Davis 2, Garcia 5, Nance 15, Odell 19, Rodriguez 13, Smith 9.

SHERMAN (2-1): H Fisher 7, J Fisher 6, Gratto 16, Lewczyk 16, Lindsey 3, Myers 5, Sands 8.

3-point goals: Beehler 2, H Fisher, Garcia, Myers, Nance 4, Rodriguez 3, Sands 2, Smith 3.

Eden 64, Franklinville 37

Eden 13 21 24 6 - 64

Franklinville 6 4 12 15 - 37

EDEN (2-0): E. Ballou 5, Cockrel 2, Klawon 8, Spina 2, Wach 10, Woodard 14, M. Zittel 4, J. Zittel 19.

FRANKLNV’L (1-2): Burrell 20, Herman 4, McCoy 8, Milligan 5.

3-point goals: Woodard 3, J. Zittel 4, Burrell 3.

Friday’s games

Canisius Cup

Hutch-Tech at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.

McKinley at City Honors, 6 p.m.

Emerson at Olmsted, 6 p.m.

Middle Early College at South Park, 6 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

Nichols at Buffalo Seminary, 5 p.m.

ECIC I

West Sen. West at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville East at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Depew at Springville, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at JFK, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.

Nia. Wheat. at N. Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Barker at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Albion at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Newfane at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Mount Mercy at Holland, 5 p.m.

North Collins at Fredonia, 6 p.m.

Falconer at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

High School Hoops Holiday Invite

at Kenmore West

Olmsted vs. Kenmore West, 4:30 p.m.

Frontier vs. Grand Island, 6:15 p.m.

Amherst vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7:55 p.m.

Westfield Tournament

at Westfield

Clymer vs. Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Salamanca vs. Westfield, 8 p.m.

Boys hockey

Thursday’s games

WNY Federation

Hamburg 2, Williamsville South 1 H: Jared Walker 27 saves

Orchard Park 4, Williamsville North 2

OP: Owen Hughes 2g-a; Ryan Licursi 2g-a; Ryan Albert 41 saves

Nonleague

Grand Island 6, Albany Academy 3

GI: Mitch Fusillo 2g; Tyler Hunt g-2a

Friday’s games

WNY Federation

Lancaster vs. Orchard Park

at Leisure Rinks, 7:20 p.m.

Lockport vs. West Seneca East

at West Seneca Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.

Frontier vs. Iroquois

at LECOM Harborcenter, 8:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Canandaigua vs. Williamsville South

at Northtown Center, 6 p.m.

X-Potsdam vs. Hamburg

at Northtown Center, 6:15 p.m.

V-Webster-Thomas vs. Williamsville East

at Northtown Center, 7 p.m.

V-Rush-Henrietta vs. Lew-Port

at Northtown Center, 7:15 p.m.

Fabulous 21 Tournament

at Pelham

Clarence vs. I-Pelham, 7:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

Thursday’s games

WNY Federation

Frontier/LS/OP 6, Clar/Amh/SH 2

FLOP: Mary Kromer 2g-2a; Gabby Messing 2g-2a

Williamsville 7, WS/Hamburg/Eden 4

W: Vanessa Willick 3g-a; Aizah Rose-Thompson g-a

Monsignor Martin 2, Kenmore/GI 1

M: Caleigh Pfalzer g; Haylee Luderman g

Boys bowling

ECIC North Large

Sweet Home 4, Williamsville South 3

ECIC North Small

Maryvale 5.5, Cheektowaga 1.5

ECIC South Large

Orchard Park 7, Hamburg 0

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 5, Kenmore West 2

Kenmore East 4, Niagara Wheatfield 3

Lockport 7, Lew-Port 0

Niagara Falls 5, North Tonawanda 2

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 3, Park 0

C: Chris Heitzhaus 248-641

Cardinal O’Hara 3, St.Francis 0

COH: Chris Wright 226-620

St.Joe’s 3. Timon-St. Jude 0

SJ: Mike Weber 268-730, Nick Pusatier 246-680

Girls bowling

ECIC North Small

Maryvale 7, Cheektowaga 0

M: Nicole Remley 245-587

C: Jessica Fullone 213

ECIC South Large

Lancaster 7, Iroquois 0

L: Maura Noonan 235-632

Orchard Park 7, Hamburg 0

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 6, Kenmore West 1

Lockport 6, Lew-Port 1

Niagara Falls 5, North Tonawanda 2

Niagara Wheatfield 7, Kenmore East 0

Monsignor Martin

Sacred Heart 3, Cardinal O’Hara 1

Mount St. Mary 4, Buffalo Seminary 0

Mount Mercy 4 , Nardin 0

Boys swimming

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart 113, Albion 57

Girls swimming

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart 98, Albion 42

Coed swimming

Syracuse Cup

da Vinci 81, Buffalo Arts 77

Hutch-Tech 117, South Park 27

McKinley 138, I-Prep/Grover 64

Olmsted 131, East 7

Wrestling

ECIC I

Frontier 60, Jamestown 17

Rifle

ECIC

Clarence 1106, Orchard Park 1036

C: Alexis Kirk 286

Pioneer 1127, Holland 1020

P: Cohen Lyons 284

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.