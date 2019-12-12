High school scores & schedules (Dec. 12)

Boys basketball
Thursday’s games
Yale Cup Division II
Burgard 58, Buffalo Arts 40
MST Seneca 88, Lafayette 83
Olmsted 80, Riverside 34
Bennett 79, I-Prep/Grover 74
ECIC I
Jamestown 64, Lancaster 58
West Seneca West 55, Orchard Park 53
ECIC II
Williamsville East 76, West Seneca East 63
ECIC III
Lake Shore 73, Springville 52
ECIC IV
Eden 54, Alden 44
Holland 63, Lackawanna 41
Niagara-Orleans
Albion 61, Roy-Hart 41
Wilson at Akron, no report
Nonleague
Central Baptist 49, St. Mary’s/Deaf 43
Lima Christian at Gow, no report
Cattaraugus/LV at Gowanda, no report
Buffalo Science at Fredonia, ppd
Burgard 58, Buffalo Arts 40
Buffalo Arts 15 4 7 14 -40
Burgard 8 19 17 14 - 58
BUFFALO ARTS (1-5, 1-3): Jarrett 5, Rodgers 4, Sims 5, Slobert 20.
BURGARD (3-2, 3-1): Bess 2, Jefferson 2, Northington 4, Rice 7, Ross 16, Small 9, Zimmerman 14.
3-point goals: Rice, Ross 3, Sims, Zimmerman 2.
MST Seneca 88, Lafayette 83
Lafayette 10 27 15 31 - 83
MST Seneca 23 27 18 20 - 88
LAFAYETTE (1-4, 1-3): J Cruz 21, L Cruz 8, Jose 5, Llanos 16, Maysonet 21, Soto 10, Torres 2.
MST SENECA (1-4, 1-3): Craig 26, Lewis 6, Newton 12, Pompey 5, Simmons 20, Simpson 15, Southern 4.
3-point goals: J Cruz, L Cruz, Jose, Llanos, Maysonet, Newton, Simmons 3.
Olmsted 80, Riverside 34
Riverside 14 12 4 4 - 34
Olmsted 13 16 28 23 - 80
RIVERSIDE (0-4, 0-3): Colon 2, Elston 9, Jimerson 1, Kulu 1, Maku 7, Mohamed 4, Rosa 10.
OLMSTED (4-0, 4-0): Alberts 16, Alexander III 7, Betts 2, Jackson 7, Kilminster 8, Lamar 18, Rice 3, Siders 13, Williams 6.
3-point goals: Alberts, Alexander III, Elston, Kilminster, Lamar 2, Maku, Rosa 3.
Jamestown 64, Lancaster 58
Jamestown 11 12 19 22 - 64
Lancaster 13 11 15 19 - 58
JAMESTOWN (3-1, 2-0): Butera 7, Drake 14, Farmer 7, Jones 4, Leeper 26, Rojas 6.
LANCASTER (3-1, 0-1): D Fulciniti 5, G Fulciniti 7, Harrington 22, Hughes 2, Jerebko 8, Mahoney 2, Mansell 6, Reformat 6.
3-point goals: Drake, D Fulciniti, G Fulciniti, Harrington, Leeper 3, Reformat.
W.S. West 55, Orchard Park 53
W.S. West 10 21 6 18 - 55
Orch. Park 7 11 22 13 - 53
W. SEN. WEST (2-0, 1-0): Fahey 11, French 8, Orf 2, Rivera 1, Ryniec 20, Schermerhorn 7, Weir 6.
OPHS (1-2, 0-1): Joba 2, Kline 4, K. Mancabelli 6, T. Mancabelli 16, Roskow 11, Shaw 8, Swiatek 6.
3-point goals: French 2, Ryniec 5, Schermerhorn 2, Kline, K. Mancabelli 2, T. Mancabelli, Roskow 3.
Wmsv. East 76, West Seneca East 63
Wmsv. East 22 20 8 26 - 76
W. Sen. East 16 13 12 22 - 63
WMSV. EAST (5-1, 1-1): Early 13, Hashimi 11, Schneider 13, Shifflet 20.
W. SEN. EAST (1-2, 0-1): Cordone 24, Frys 6, Lewis 7, Marcezin 2, Mathis 3, Radka 19, Walker 2.
3-point goals: Cordone, Early 4, Lewis 2, Shifflet 2.
Lake Shore 73, Springville 52
Lake Shore 19 23 19 12 - 73
Springville 10 17 9 16 - 52
LAKE SHORE (2-1, 1-0): Cervola 2, Evans 18, Hassel 8, Kwilos 3, Michael 4, Solecki 3.
SPRINGVILLE (0-4, 0-1): Boies 24, Copeland 12, Elkins 6, Fisher 6, Guilmain 1, Pruitt 3.
3-point goals: Boies 3, Copeland 2, Evans, Kwilos, Pruitt, Solecki.
Holland 63, Lackawanna 41
Lackawanna 8 14 4 15 - 41
Holland 6 18 22 17 - 63
LACKAWANNA (0-4, 0-1): Clement 5, Ikegwnonu 6, Johnson 10, Perez 2, Presley 4, Robinson 3, Saeed 5, Turner 6.
HOLLAND (2-0, 1-0): Ferrara 5, Kirsch 9, Lewandowski 4, Nellis 18, Ostrowski 6, Perry 13, Scheffler 8.
3-point goals: Clement, Turner 2, Lewandowski, Nellis 5, Ostrowski, Perry 3.
Albion 61, Roy-Hart 41
Albion 11 17 18 15 - 61
Roy-Hart 10 16 7 8 - 41
ALBION (2-0, 1-0): Blanchard 2, Cornick 2, Farley 15, Freeman 8, Hillman 17, Lloyd 2, Shabazz 7, Ward 8.
ROY-HART (1-2, 0-1): Albee 2, Goodwin 5, Ragonese 17, Rhinehart 4, Wood 9.
3-point goals: Freeman 2, Goodwin, Ward 2, Wood 3.
Central Bapt. 49, St. Mary’s/Deaf 43
Central Bapt. 12 18 16 3 - 49
St. Mary’s/D 12 2 7 22 - 43
CENTRAL BAPTIST (1-0): Liconln 2, A. Holland 6, G. Holland 16, C. Mercemer 2, W. Mercemer 9, Niton 4, Satchell 11.
ST. MARY’S/DEAF (1-1):Antone 2, Brzezinski 2, Habeeb 23, Kassim 10, Lacen 2, Norris 4.
Friday’s games
Yale Cup Division I
East at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
City Honors at McKinley, 6 p.m.
South Park at Middle Early College, 7 p.m.
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Frontier, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Maryvale, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island at CSAT, 6:30 p.m.
Kenmore West at Niagara Falls, 6:30 p.m.
N. Tonawanda at Nia. Wheat, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Medina at Barker, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Park at V-McQuaid, 6 p.m.
Newfane at V-Lyndonville, 6:30 p.m.
Cardinal O’Hara at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Akron at Alden, 7:30 p.m.
Panama at Chautauqua Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsville South at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Salamanca, 7:30 p.m.
Dunkirk at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Maple Grove Tournament
at Maple Grove
Cass Valley vs. Maple Grove, 8:30 p.m.
Tom Keenan Classic
at Canisius
Regis (NYC) vs. Lew-Port, 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Canisius, 7 p.m.
Upstate/Downstate Tournament
at St. Francis
St. John the Baptist (L.I.) vs. Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (Pa.) vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 5:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity (L.I.) vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.
St. Dominics vs. St. Joe’s, 7 p.m.
Wilson Tournament
at Wilson
I-Prep/Grover vs. Burgard, 5 p.m.
Emerson vs. Wilson, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s games
Canisius Cup
I-Prep/Grover 33, East 24
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 56, CSAT 39
Kenmore West 55, Niagara Falls 31
Nonleague
Central Baptist 37, St. Mary’s/Deaf 27
Christian Central 75, Sweet Home 41
Dunkirk 81, Sherman 61
Chautauqua Lake at Cass. Valley, no report
Williamsville East at Lancaster, ppd
Allegany-Limestone Tournament
at Allegany-Limestone
Cattaraugus/LV vs. V-Wellsville, no report
Franklinville Tournament
at Franklinville
Eden 64, Franklinville 37
I-Prep/Grover 33, East 24
I-Prep 0 17 10 6 - 33
East 7 6 7 4 - 24
I-PREP (2-2, 2-2): Coleman 8, Green 9, Mercado 7, Santiago 5, Yohannes-Gebremariam 4.
EAST (0-2, 0-2): Clark 3, Deering 2, Gibson 9, Otero 3, Patterson 2, Simmons 2, Wiggins 3.
3-point goals: Clark, Gibson, Green 3, Mercado 2, Otero, Wiggins.
Grand Island 56, CSAT 39
CSAT 4 7 11 17 - 39
Grand Island 17 21 12 6 - 56
CSAT (2-1, 1-1): Brown 12, Harden 15, Nelson 7, Small 5.
GRAND ISLAND (1-2, 1-1): Andrews 2, Barr 2, Carey 9, Frosolone 6, Knight 6, Nucci 1, Robinson 4, Sweeney 26.
3-point goals: Small, Sweeney 5.
Kenmore West 55, Niagara Falls 31
Niagara Falls 6 4 15 6 - 31
Kenmore West 17 14 14 10 - 55
NIAGARA FALLS (0-2, 0-2): Amoretti 1, Currie 3, Davis 7, Harris 14, Lamar 5, Timmons 1.
KENMORE WEST (3-1, 2-1): Bladin 6, Cohn 12, Dion 2, Frank 2, Padilla 6, Schol 6, Tucker 17, Yazzi 2.
3-point goals: Bladin.
Central Baptist 37, St. Mary’s/Deaf 27
Central Bapt. 17 8 6 6 - 37
St. Mary’s/D 12 7 4 4 - 27
CENTRAL BAPTIST (1-0): Bigelow 4, Caplinger 7, Phillips 6, Swatland 20.
ST. MARY’S/DEAF (0-1): Alvira-Jurado 11, Bronneberg 4, Cole 8, Foster 2, Kelly 2.
3-point goals: Caplinger 2.
Dunkirk 81, Sherman 61
Dunkirk 27 18 25 11 - 81
Sherman 7 17 25 12 - 61
DUNKIRK (1-0): Beehler 17, Carter 1, Davis 2, Garcia 5, Nance 15, Odell 19, Rodriguez 13, Smith 9.
SHERMAN (2-1): H Fisher 7, J Fisher 6, Gratto 16, Lewczyk 16, Lindsey 3, Myers 5, Sands 8.
3-point goals: Beehler 2, H Fisher, Garcia, Myers, Nance 4, Rodriguez 3, Sands 2, Smith 3.
Eden 64, Franklinville 37
Eden 13 21 24 6 - 64
Franklinville 6 4 12 15 - 37
EDEN (2-0): E. Ballou 5, Cockrel 2, Klawon 8, Spina 2, Wach 10, Woodard 14, M. Zittel 4, J. Zittel 19.
FRANKLNV’L (1-2): Burrell 20, Herman 4, McCoy 8, Milligan 5.
3-point goals: Woodard 3, J. Zittel 4, Burrell 3.
Friday’s games
Canisius Cup
Hutch-Tech at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.
McKinley at City Honors, 6 p.m.
Emerson at Olmsted, 6 p.m.
Middle Early College at South Park, 6 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
Nichols at Buffalo Seminary, 5 p.m.
ECIC I
West Sen. West at Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville East at Hamburg, 6:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Iroquois at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Depew at Springville, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at JFK, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Hill at Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Lew-Port at Kenmore East, 6:30 p.m.
Nia. Wheat. at N. Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Barker at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
Albion at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
Newfane at Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Mount Mercy at Holland, 5 p.m.
North Collins at Fredonia, 6 p.m.
Falconer at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.
High School Hoops Holiday Invite
at Kenmore West
Olmsted vs. Kenmore West, 4:30 p.m.
Frontier vs. Grand Island, 6:15 p.m.
Amherst vs. St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7:55 p.m.
Westfield Tournament
at Westfield
Clymer vs. Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Salamanca vs. Westfield, 8 p.m.
Boys hockey
Thursday’s games
WNY Federation
Hamburg 2, Williamsville South 1 H: Jared Walker 27 saves
Orchard Park 4, Williamsville North 2
OP: Owen Hughes 2g-a; Ryan Licursi 2g-a; Ryan Albert 41 saves
Nonleague
Grand Island 6, Albany Academy 3
GI: Mitch Fusillo 2g; Tyler Hunt g-2a
Friday’s games
WNY Federation
Lancaster vs. Orchard Park
at Leisure Rinks, 7:20 p.m.
Lockport vs. West Seneca East
at West Seneca Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.
Frontier vs. Iroquois
at LECOM Harborcenter, 8:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Canandaigua vs. Williamsville South
at Northtown Center, 6 p.m.
X-Potsdam vs. Hamburg
at Northtown Center, 6:15 p.m.
V-Webster-Thomas vs. Williamsville East
at Northtown Center, 7 p.m.
V-Rush-Henrietta vs. Lew-Port
at Northtown Center, 7:15 p.m.
Fabulous 21 Tournament
at Pelham
Clarence vs. I-Pelham, 7:30 p.m.
Girls hockey
Thursday’s games
WNY Federation
Frontier/LS/OP 6, Clar/Amh/SH 2
FLOP: Mary Kromer 2g-2a; Gabby Messing 2g-2a
Williamsville 7, WS/Hamburg/Eden 4
W: Vanessa Willick 3g-a; Aizah Rose-Thompson g-a
Monsignor Martin 2, Kenmore/GI 1
M: Caleigh Pfalzer g; Haylee Luderman g
Boys bowling
ECIC North Large
Sweet Home 4, Williamsville South 3
ECIC North Small
Maryvale 5.5, Cheektowaga 1.5
ECIC South Large
Orchard Park 7, Hamburg 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 5, Kenmore West 2
Kenmore East 4, Niagara Wheatfield 3
Lockport 7, Lew-Port 0
Niagara Falls 5, North Tonawanda 2
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 3, Park 0
C: Chris Heitzhaus 248-641
Cardinal O’Hara 3, St.Francis 0
COH: Chris Wright 226-620
St.Joe’s 3. Timon-St. Jude 0
SJ: Mike Weber 268-730, Nick Pusatier 246-680
Girls bowling
ECIC North Small
Maryvale 7, Cheektowaga 0
M: Nicole Remley 245-587
C: Jessica Fullone 213
ECIC South Large
Lancaster 7, Iroquois 0
L: Maura Noonan 235-632
Orchard Park 7, Hamburg 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 6, Kenmore West 1
Lockport 6, Lew-Port 1
Niagara Falls 5, North Tonawanda 2
Niagara Wheatfield 7, Kenmore East 0
Monsignor Martin
Sacred Heart 3, Cardinal O’Hara 1
Mount St. Mary 4, Buffalo Seminary 0
Mount Mercy 4 , Nardin 0
Boys swimming
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart 113, Albion 57
Girls swimming
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart 98, Albion 42
Coed swimming
Syracuse Cup
da Vinci 81, Buffalo Arts 77
Hutch-Tech 117, South Park 27
McKinley 138, I-Prep/Grover 64
Olmsted 131, East 7
Wrestling
ECIC I
Frontier 60, Jamestown 17
Rifle
ECIC
Clarence 1106, Orchard Park 1036
C: Alexis Kirk 286
Pioneer 1127, Holland 1020
P: Cohen Lyons 284
Calling all all-stars
The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.
Share this article