HAAS, Charles A.

HAAS - Charles A. December 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late Andrew H. and Evelyn R. (nee Koester) Haas; dearest brother of Maryann (late Robert) Thomann, Joan (Michael) Kaufman, and James (Cheryl) Haas; devoted uncle to many loving nieces, nephews and their families. The family will be present Saturday from 7:45 to 8:15 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be said at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM from St. Leo the Great Church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Charles' memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or to FeedMore WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com