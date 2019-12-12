GYORFFY, Rita D. (Swider)

Of Kenmore, NY. December 10, 2019, at age 84. Beloved mother of Gail (Jack Reville) and Alan Gyorffy; loving grandmother of Kailey Gyorffy; dear sister of the late Eleanore Jop; fond aunt of Laurie (David) Enders and Deborah (Lawrence) Naukum; also survived by her devoted dog Bella. Family and friends are invited to attend a mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Rita worked at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for over 30 years. Donations to, The Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com