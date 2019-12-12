Behind the curtains of the impeachment inquiry

Photo: 1 / 29

Below the surface, behind the curtains, in the congressional hallways and at the White House. Here is where the message is honed and the players rehearsed. While this is the reality of politics, much of it seems unreal. Here is where Stephen Crowley works to strip away the face paint to bring to light the show behind the drama of impeachment. Crowley, a freelance photographer in Washington, D.C., who specializes in working behind the scenes of the political theater, shares a rare glimpse into this world with The Buffalo News.