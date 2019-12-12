All-WNY Scholar Athletes: Fall 2019

The 2019 All-Western New York Scholar Athlete fall sports team consists of 135 winners and 929 honorable mentions. To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their sport. The scholar athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools. They are to be featured in an upcoming News poster page. More information is available at section6.e1b.org.