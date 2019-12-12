Environmental cleanup needed at playground to be named for Lockport civil rights leader

A Niagara County grant will pay for environmental cleanup at a parking lot that will be converted into a playground.

City Planning and Development Director Brian M. Smith said the $325,000 should be enough to cover the remediation of 50 Elmwood Ave., a longtime parking lot for the old Harrison Radiator plant. The grant was approved Wednesday by the county Brownfield Development Corp.

"There used to be a foundry on the property in the early 1900s," said Amy E. Fisk, the brownfield agency's president. Hazardous metals have been found in tests under the pavement.

The playground will be named after Aaron A. Mossell, the African-American businessman credited with forcing the desegregation of Lockport public schools in 1876. He led a boycott of a blacks-only school that led to desegregation 78 years before the Supreme Court ordered it nationally.

The playground plan was announced in March 2018 by then-Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey after the Board of Education refused to rename a school after Mossell.

A $450,000 state grant will pay for the playground's construction after the cleanup.