Cris Collinsworth has never worked an NBC prime-time Buffalo Bills game.

That speaks volumes to how little the Bills have been in the NFL conversation since Collinsworth replaced John Madden as the analyst on the Sunday Night Football package in 2009.

“Yes, that’s definitely true,” said Collinsworth in a telephone interview.

Collinsworth replaced Madden two years after the Bills last appeared on SNF for a flexed game against New England that ended in an embarrassing 56-10 loss.

The 12-year drought ends this Sunday when the 9-4 Bills visit the 8-5 Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s weird because so many of the early games I did were Bills,” said Collinsworth of how long it’s been since he worked a Buffalo game.

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver’s first game as an analyst after he retired as a player was in 1990, when he called a Bills game against the Indianapolis Colts.

He said probably his best memory of doing Bills games was driving by Niagara Falls with play-by-play man Tom Hammond when Hammond asked him if he had ever seen the falls and added, ‘Well, it’s right here, we should take time while we’re passing here and go see it.' ”

Collinsworth replied that he did a Bills game almost every week.

“I said, ‘we have so much work to do,’ ” remembered Collinsworth. “And we drive on and I’ve never been to Buffalo again.”

His memories of the Bills-Colts game are minimal.

“I remember thinking I was going to pass out doing it,” said Collinsworth. “I literally had no idea what I was doing. I mean it's not like they send you to college or something.”

He was hired by former NBC Sports head Dick Ebersol to work four games as a fill-in analyst, which later expanded to nine games. It wasn’t a lucrative job.

“I think one time I had a plane ticket that was worth more than what I was getting paid to do the game,” he laughed. “The next year I held out for, I don't know what I was making, maybe $1,500 a game, and was holding out for $3,000 so they fired me. I just wasn't rehired. Then the next year they came back and got me again. My whole experience has been insane.”

The on-the job training worked as his 16 Emmy Awards and sizable paycheck now attest. His salary is enhanced by his majority ownership of Pro Football Focus, the website he purchased five years ago that often hasn’t been kind to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

NBC hired Collinsworth away from Fox in 2006 to be a studio analyst three years before he moved to SNF alongside play-by-play man Al Michaels.

He said he has seen the Bills play often in the last decade.

“Seen? A lot because I watch the games on Sunday,” he said. “Studied? Almost none because there's a real difference for me between watching a game and studying a team.”

Collinsworth said Tuesday he was in the preliminary phase of studying for Sunday’s game. He had watched the television version of the Bills games with Dallas and Baltimore and was about to view the film version. His early thoughts on the Bills offense?

“It’s how good is Josh, right?” said Collinsworth of Allen. “The two games were pretty different … That's always going to be the issue though when you're playing with a young quarterback. There's going to be ups and downs. … The other thing I would say in his defense it seems like the last three games I’ve seen him play in Buffalo, the wind was blowing at a minimum 20 miles an hour.”

The Bills this year have been more of a surprise to experts than a 60-degree, windless day in December.

“It is a surprise,” said Collinsworth. “I think the first time I started taking them seriously was watching that first game with New England. They were hanging in there. But maybe more so watching them this past week. The Ravens have been destroying people. They hung in there. They played as well against Lamar Jackson as anybody we’ve seen this year.

“They’re young and they're talented and they have good players on the defensive side and now they're trying to develop a quarterback. They’re doing what a lot of teams are doing, drafting a young quarterback and seeing where he’s going to be at the end of four or five years. If they like him, they sign him to a $30 million (contract) and if they don’t, they start over again.”

Collinsworth hasn’t seen enough of Allen to say if he’s the guy.

“I would prefer to study a little bit more,” said Collinsworth before summarizing the Pro Football Focus take: great athlete, can run, has the heart, the arm strength but accuracy is the issue.

“Obviously, you throw in the weather conditions and maybe that's at least partly to explain why he looked so good in the Dallas game and struggled in some of those weather conditions. Jackson has been lighting the world on fire with not just his running but his throwing and he didn't look so good throwing the ball the other day. I know that's a tough place to throw it around.”

“You’ve got to be impressed with Josh's winning games,” said Collinsworth. “However you win games in this league and you're playing quarterback, you deserve a good piece of that credit.”

Pittsburgh’s undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Devlin (Duck) Hodges, who played at Samford, is winning games, too. He captured the nation’s attention on SNF in leading Pittsburgh to a 24-17 win Oct. 13 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He’s probably one of our favorite interviews of the entire year because it's such an unexpected success story,” said Collinsworth. “They’re down to another third string quarterback and this kid is a world champion duck caller and people wearing ducks on their faces. It is like going to Disney World or so now in Pittsburgh.

“But that's what the league is about, these sort of folk heroes that emerge when you least expect it. We're only talking about 32 jobs playing quarterback in the NFL and so sometimes when one of these guys comes along it just kind of captures your imagination.”

“It’s not all about the numbers,” Collinsworth said of spotting quarterbacks. “It’s so easy to confirm what you believe about somebody by the numbers how fast they are, how tall they are, how strong they are, how smart they are. And yet football is always been a game where heart, determination and strength of will and character has so much to do with it.

“Most of us have been in a street fight at one point or another and it’s not always the best athlete that wins. Sometimes it's a tough guy that surprises people and I think that still has a major role in football, which is why the numbers don’t always decide things.”

The numbers haven’t been kind to the Bills against Pittsburgh. They haven’t beaten the Steelers in 20 years, though they have played only six times since the last Bills victory. And they haven’t beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh since a 1993 playoff game.

“Buffalo hasn’t had a team like this in long time, either,” said Collinsworth.

The postgame comments by New England coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh impressed Collinsworth.

“It is one thing that you think of them getting on the field,” said Collinsworth. “I can tell you everybody that I've talked to and read newspaper articles about is the respect for the Bills leaving the field is even higher than what it was going on the field.

“You always have respect for teams with that kind of record going on the field, so I think they are surprising people maybe with just their toughness alone. The thing that seems to come out of most conversations that I have about the Bills is, ‘hey these are men, these are tough guys.’ And that travels well in this league.”

He expects a low-scoring game.

“I think these two defenses are the headliners to go along with the two young quarterbacks we're still figuring out exactly what they're going to be in their career,” he said. “This one is going to tell a lot because this is playoff time."

If the Bills get their 10th win and a playoff berth in Pittsburgh it should give them a good shot at getting a scheduled SNF game next season.

And if it is a home game, another chance for Collinsworth to see Niagara Falls.

