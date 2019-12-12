Chautauqua County woman charged following altercation

A Chautauqua County woman was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they determined after an investigation that 40-year-old Jennifer L. Roche was involved in a physical altercation with two other people prior to their arrival at about 12:45 a.m. to her Town of Hanover residence.

Roche was arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, deputies said.