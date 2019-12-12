Report: Defenseman Zach Bogosian requests a trade from the Sabres

Zach Bogosian's time with the Buffalo Sabres may soon come to an end.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday night that Bogosian, a 29-year-old defenseman, has requested a trade after spending parts of six seasons with the Sabres. Bogosian was a healthy scratch Thursday night against the Nashville Predators and had averaged 18:45 of ice time since returning to the lineup Nov. 24.

Bogosian missed the first 22 games of the season while recovering from hip surgery and multiple setbacks over the summer. Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill had reportedly been shopping for help at forward over the past month. Rasmus Dahlin's return to the lineup Thursday against the Predators gave the Sabres eight healthy defensemen, and they have Lawrence Pilut, John Gilmour and Will Borgen in Rochester.

Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill declined comment.

Bogosian, who counts $5.142 million against the Sabres' salary cap, is a pending unrestricted free agent. He was drafted third overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2008 and was traded along with Evander Kane from the Winnipeg Jets to the Sabres in February 2015.

Bogosian has scored 12 goals among 65 points with a minus-47 rating in 234 regular-season games with the Sabres. His 627 career regular-season games are the second-most among active players without a playoff appearance, trailing only Jeff Skinner.

Injuries have prevented Bogosian from playing more than 65 games in a season since he joined the Sabres. He had two separate hip surgeries during a 15-month span, the first of which limited him to only 18 games in 2017-18.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Wednesday that Botterill recently checked in on the availability of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Alex Galchenyuk, who is also a pending unrestricted free agent with a $4.9 million cap hit. Galchenyuk was drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012 and has two goals among 10 points in 22 games this season.