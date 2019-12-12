As Sabres prep for Aud night, a 2009 video farewell of fond memories, demolition

With the Sabres celebrating the 1980s and Memorial Auditorium during Thursday's game against Nashville, former News digital media specialist and reporter Joe Popiolkowski sent along this treasure trove that is a fun look back.

It's a 2009 video presentation he and I worked on as demolition was wrapping up at the Aud. It included his interviews with late legendary figures like Larry Felser and Milt Ellis as well as fans coming for one last look. And a time-lapse video taken from The News building as the Aud came down, piece by piece.

It's a fun glimpse at what was then an undeveloped area of downtown that held a glorious past and quite a promise for the future. Just excuse my Bass Pro reference.

