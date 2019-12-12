Sabres show maturity in holding off Predators for another home win

Ralph Krueger spent the better part of a day learning about the history of Memorial Auditorium and what the building meant to hockey fans in Buffalo. The Sabres' coach hasn't had much time to educate himself on the franchise's first 49 years of existence since he was hired in May.

However, the 50th anniversary has forced him to quickly learn what separates the Sabres from the other 30 teams in the National Hockey League. While players, coaches and ownership have changed since The Aud closed in 1996, the city's hockey fans have remained as passionate as ever. And they're quickly falling in love with the brand of hockey Krueger has brought to Buffalo.

Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 11:31 remaining in the third period, and the Sabres clamped down defensively to hold off the Nashville Predators for a 4-3 win Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 17,211 at KeyBank Center. The impressive performance -- from Jack Eichel's two goals to Linus Ullmark's 36 saves -- wasn't an anomaly, either.

The Sabres, now 16-11-8 and second in the Atlantic Division, are 10-2-3 with a plus-19 goal differential inside KeyBank Center this season.

"It’s important to play well at home," Eichel, who had his 13th multi-point game of the season, said. "The best teams in the league do it. They make it a tough place to play and we’ve been trying to do that here. We’re just trying to make it a better and better atmosphere every night, and I thought it was really good tonight. The fans were obviously into it at the end of the game and it was really cool to see."

With the Sabres clinging to a one-goal lead and only three minutes remaining in regulation, the crowd began to chant, "Let's go, Buffalo!' There was a palpable reaction to every shot on goal or near scoring chance. It was the first scene of its kind inside KeyBank Center since the Sabres went 9-2-2 in October.

Their fans had grown accustomed to blown third-period leads and defensive hiccups. That has not been the case as of late, though. The Sabres were only two days removed from holding off the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues for a 5-2 win, and Buffalo is playing the sort of blue-collar, grind-it-out game that won over the city's fans in Memorial Auditorium.

That was illustrated from front to finish in the third period. Eichel used his stick to prevent the puck from crossing the goal line during the first minute, Johan Larsson's line later shifted momentum by sustaining pressure in the offensive zone and Zemgus Girgensons created a turnover at the Sabres' blue line to earn a scoring chance in the game's final moments.

The Sabres were out-shot, 15-8, in the third period, but they did not allow the sort of high-quality scoring chances that plagued them last season. They didn't show the impatience of a young team, either. Their maturity was on display as soon as Olofsson scored off his own rebound to make it 4-3.

The Sabres clogged up the neutral zone to prevent clean offensive-zone entries for Nashville and trusted Ullmark to stop shots from the perimeter.

"I think we’re growing up a little bit and I would agree that tonight, the third period didn’t start the way we wanted to," Sabres winger Jimmy Vesey said. "They kind of had momentum for a while, but we stayed patient and stuck with it."

The crowd roared as soon as a victory was secured. The Sabres' growth was also shown in the way they responded from a poor start to the game. Nashville's Matt Duchene scored only 57 seconds into the first period when a neutral-zone mistake gave the Predators a 2 on 1.

There were no signs of angst with the Sabres. They forechecked well in the offensive zone, cleaned up rebounds around Ullmark and broke through when Rasmus Ristolainen's pass was deflected into the net by Vesey to tie the score, 1-1, at 14:33 into the first period.

The Sabres didn't seem affected when Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 2-1 lead late in the first period. Instead, Buffalo handed the Predators their first regulation loss after leading through the first 20 minutes of the game. Eichel scored two goals in the second period, the first of which officially extended his point streak to 15 games -- tied for the longest in the National Hockey League this season.

Eichel now ranks second in the NHL with 22 goals after he deflected Henri Jokiharju's shot for a 3-2 Buffalo lead with 5:39 remaining in the second period.

"He’s probably the best player in the world right now," Olofsson said of Eichel. "So I’m just trying to keep up."

Nashville tied the score again with Ryan Johansen's goal less than two minutes later, the result of poor puck retrieval by the Sabres in their own zone. They've developed a consistency under Krueger that eluded them in previous seasons. When the Predators had the first seven shots of the third period, Larsson's line hemmed Nashville in its own zone, a shift that reminded the Sabres how they need to play.

"I think it gets the group going," Eichel said of Larsson's line. "Obviously, it wears the other team out there. … When you’re on the other end of that, it’s not easy."

Olofsson scored the next shift to take over the NHL rookie lead with 29 points, and the Sabres increased their pressure on the puck to prevent the Predators from tying the score again. Buffalo is on a three-game win streak and has earned points in nine of its last 11 games.

Eichel explained how he and his teammates are still learning their strengths and weaknesses, a process that began when the season opened Oct. 3 in Pittsburgh. The Sabres won only 11 games at home in 2017-18 and improved to 21 in 2018-19. They seem to be winning over their fans with this latest turnaround.

"Tonight, I think being down quick quieted down everybody for a few minutes, but we surged back, and even after giving up a lead in the second period you could feel the push from the fans and the belief in what we’re doing here," Krueger said. "That’s just another level of support that a team needs as they’re evolving, is not only confirmation from each other from scores but also from your fan base, that they like the game we’re playing. We want to play on our toes, we want to stay aggressive right through game no matter the scores. We’re pleased to see the people embracing it."