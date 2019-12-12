Sabres game day: Rasmus Dahlin could return against Predators

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (15-11-6) vs. Nashville Predators (14-10-5)

Where: KeyBank Center.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG.

Radio: WGR 550.

Game-time decision: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger declined to reveal his full lineup, though he disclosed Thursday morning that defenseman Zach Bogosian will be a healthy scratch against Nashville. Buffalo will have 12 forwards and seven defensemen participate in pregame warmup, and the full lineup will be announced shortly before puck drop.

Rasmus Dahlin will be among the defensemen on the ice for warmups. The 19-year-old has missed the past eight games with a concussion and was cleared for contact before practice Wednesday in KeyBank Center. Dahlin was not among the Sabres skating Thursday morning, indicating he is likely to draw into the lineup. Dahlin, though, wouldn't say whether he is going to play.

"You have a different view from up there," Dahlin said of watching from the press box. "I learned a lot to sit and watch the games, to see the power play and 5-on-5 game. I can hopefully help the power play score. You can see more where there are some open lanes and what you have to do to put the puck in the net. You can see when we're doing the right things, what exactly we're doing."

Lineup: In addition to Bogosian, forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Conor Sheary could be scratched against the Predators. The two were on the ice skating Thursday morning, indicating they will likely be out of the lineup. If that's the case, Krueger would go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would allow the Sabres to manage Dahlin's workload.

“We’ve got eight defensemen now," Krueger said of the decision to scratch Bogosian. "We’ve had seven. We have eight that we feel very comfortable in and it’s just a mix and having different looks. I think everybody’s participating in a really good way. There is a defending-by-committee situation going on here and we like the way the defensive corps is playing. He’s had 10 good games of growth and has an opportunity to take a breath and take a look and we can work with him on a few things, then we’ll make our decision for the next game.”

Here's how the Sabres lined up during practice Wednesday:

#Sabres today

Olofsson-Eichel-Reinhart

Vesey-Johansson-Asplund

Skinner-Mittelstadt-Rodrigues

Girgensons-Larsson-Okposo Your guess as good as mine what Krueger considers lines 2-3-4. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) December 11, 2019

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the 11th time in 15 games. The 26-year-old has a .923 save percentage in his last seven games. However, Ullmark has posted a .825 save percentage in two career games against Nashville.

Juuse Saros, who stopped 24 of 25 shots against San Jose on Tuesday, will start in goal for the Predators.

There's something about Larry: Sabres center Johan Larsson has nine points with a plus-9 rating in his last seven games. He's on his first three-game point streak since November 2016 and will try for his first four-game streak since March 29 to April 25, 2016.

Eichel watch: Sabres center Jack Eichel's 12 goals, 25 points and plus-16 rating during his 14-game point streak lead the NHL during that span. His 13 assists trail only Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin for the league lead. Eichel's streak is the longest active point streak in the NHL and the second-longest in the league this season, only one game shy of Patrick Kane's 15-game streak from Nov. 2-30.

The streak is the longest by a Sabre since Tim Connolly had points in 16 consecutive games from Dec. 23, 2009 to Jan. 25, 2010. Only four players in Sabres history have recorded a point streak of more than 14 games: Connolly, Dave Andreychuk (twice), Rick Martin and Gilbert Perreault.

Eichel is on pace for 51 goals among 113 points, which would be the highest goal and point totals by a Sabre since Pat LaFontaine and Alexander Mogilny in 1992-93.

Aud night: In celebration of Memorial Auditorium, a number of '80s alumni will be attending the game: Andreychuk, Mike Foligno, Adam Creighton, Mike Hartman, Val James, Uwe Krupp, Phil Myre, Wilf Paiement, Brent Peterson, Daren Puppa, Dave Snuggerud, John Tucker and John Van Boxmeer.

The Sabres will also wear their 50th anniversary jerseys and the seating bowl inside KeyBank Center will resemble The Aud. Colored shirts are draped over the seats to resemble the golds, reds, blues and the "balcony."

The Sabres are 9-2-3 at KeyBank Center this season.

“We’d like to continue to keep it that way," Krueger said of the Sabres' home-ice advantage. "I think with The Aud here in the air today it will give us a little extra. I’ve been totally educated on that over the last 24 hours now, so I’m up to speed on the history and we feel extremely comfortable. I thought our crowd was outstanding against St. Louis. You can feel them also surging and pushing and believing in the way the group is working and we can feel it in the room. The relationship is getting better all the time, so it will just add. To have them as the seventh man on the ice is a nice thing. So, yeah, it will be difficult, continue to make it more and more difficult for teams to come in here and at the same time as we make this place more difficult to play in, we’re going to see the A games of the competition and we have to be able to resist that.

"I’m sure Nashville is well aware of what’s happened here the last few games and they will play an A game tonight. They’re a perennial playoff team where, again, we’re going to have to make this a difficult place to play to be successful.”

Series: The Predators have not lost in Buffalo since Feb. 27, 2008, as the Sabres are 0-5-3 in their last eight meetings against Nashville at KeyBank Center. The Sabres are 6-3 in their last nine games at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Not-so-special teams: The Predators haven't had much luck on special teams, either. Their power play ranks 26th (15.4 percent) and their penalty kill is 27th (76.8). Like the Sabres, Nashville has been buoyed by its play at 5 on 5, where it ranks sixth in goals (71) and has a plus-15 goal differential. The Predators' 5-on-5 shot differential percentage (52.42) ranks sixth in the NHL.

Opposing player to watch: Defenseman Roman Josi leads the Predators with 26 points, which is tied for fifth among all defensemen in the NHL. The 29-year-old played under Krueger for the Swiss National Team at the IIHF World Championship in 2009 and 2010. The two were also together for Team Europe's run to the final of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Josi has recorded 53 or more points in four of the past five seasons.