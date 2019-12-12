The Wraparound: Buffalo Sabres 4, Nashville Predators 3

Rasmus Dahlin waited more than two weeks to get body checked in practice or skate in a game with the Buffalo Sabres. The former finally occurred Wednesday, when the 19-year-old defenseman was cleared to withstand contact for the first time since suffering a concussion Nov. 25 in Tampa, Fla.

Dahlin admitted he experienced some nerves Thursday morning, but he told reporters he was unsure if he would be in the lineup against the Nashville Predators in KeyBank Center. The former first overall draft pick's wait ended, and he delivered an assist in the Sabres' 4-3 win.

Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal for the Sabres (16-11-6) with 11:31 remaining in the third period. Buffalo has earned points in nine of its last 11 games and held on to second place in the Atlantic Division.

Dahlin, who missed eight games after being elbowed by Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak, had a secondary assist on the second of Jack Eichel's two goals, extending the Sabres' captain's point streak to 15 games. Jimmy Vesey also scored for Buffalo and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves. Nashville (14-11-5), meanwhile, received goals from Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons and Ryan Johansen.

Opening salvo: The Predators needed only 57 seconds to break the scoreless tie, as Duchene drove to the net, deked to his forehand to fool Ullmark and tucked the puck over the goal line. Marco Scandella and three Sabres forward were caught near the blue line to give Nashville a 2 on 1.

Drive to the net: Vesey's fourth goal of the season tied the score, 1-1, at 14:33 into the first period, when he deflected Rasmus Ristolainen's pass into the net. It was Vesey's 100th career point and extended his point streak to three games. Ristolainen, meanwhile, has seven points in his last eight games.

59 seconds: That's all the Predators needed to regain the lead, as Sissons deflected Ryan Ellis' shot past Ullmark to make it 2-1 lead. Ullmark had allowed two goals total in each of his previous two starts.

Strong start: The Sabres had 10 shots on goal in the game's first seven minutes and finished the first period with 15. Nashville had 12 shots in the first 20 minutes and entered Thursday 7-0-1 when leading after the first period of games this season. Buffalo was 3-6-4 when trailing after the first 20 minutes of games.

Top shelf: Eichel scored his first goal of the game 4:55 into the second period by skating around winger Rocco Grimaldi, avoiding a stick check from Ellis and releasing a snap shot that went over goalie Juuse Saros' blocker to tie the game, 2-2.

Right place, right time: Henri Jokiharju's wrist shot from the point deflected off Eichel and into the net to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead with 5:39 remaining in the second period. This was Eichel's 13th multipoint game and his sixth multigoal game of the season. Eichel's 22 goals ranked second in the National Hockey League behind Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

Quick answer: The Predators tied the score, 3-3, on Johanson's goal off Filip Forsberg's rebound with 3:53 remaining in the second period. Entering Thursday, the Sabres were 2-0-4 when tied after two periods.

Goalofsson: Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead with his shot on a rebound off the end boards at 8:29 into the third period. The 24-year-old winger has 19 points in his last 18 games, and his 29 points this season lead all NHL rookies.

Scratches: Forwards Conor Sheary and Casey Mittelstadt were healthy scratches, as the Sabres dressed seven defensemen. Zach Bogosian, who reportedly requested a trade, was also scratched for the first time since returning from hip surgery.

Injuries: Forward Vladimir Sobotka (knee) remains out indefinitely and winger Tage Thompson (upper body) was listed on the Sabres' injury report as out three to five-weeks. However, coach Ralph Krueger told reporters Thursday morning that the Sabres do not have a definitive timeline for Thompson to return.

"It's a long grinding process and the end date is still unclear because we're still a few weeks away from that next state in assessment, so I'd say in about 10 days to two weeks we'll know more on this initial phase of recovery and where it then goes," Krueger said of Thompson. "The timeline is still very truly unknown at this moment."

Additionally, Rochester forwards Remi Elie (lower body) and Scott Wilson (upper body) were listed as week to week on the Sabres' injury report.

Prospect update: Defenseman Miska Kukkonen, a fifth-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2018, was one of 11 players cut by Finland at its selection camp ahead of the IIHF World Junior Championship. Kukkonen was returned to his professional team, Lukko.

Center Dylan Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall by the Sabres in June, made Canada's roster for world juniors.

Next: The Sabres are scheduled to practice Friday in preparation for their game Saturday against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. Faceoff is 1 p.m.