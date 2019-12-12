Buffalo firefighter to sign copies of new photo book

David Kazmierczak, a veteran firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department, is signing copies of his new book "Bring Me the Balance" on 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mutual Riverfront Park Boathouse, 41 Hamburg St.

Kazmierczak's book features photos from the scenes of fires and other emergencies, dating back to the Larkin Fire of 1954, the City of Buffalo's only general alarm fire and including the November snowstorms of 2014.

Kazmierczak has been a firefighter for 33 years and has been assigned to Rescue Company 1 on Jefferson Avenue and Kingsley Street since 2003. His photos have appeared numerous times in The Buffalo News as a freelancer.

"When a fire call comes in and if a single engine company is sent or anything less than a full assignment, the first in company or chief will call for additional help," Kazmierczak explained. "They will say, 'Give me the balance,' " which brings three engine trucks, three ladder trucks, the Rescue Company, two chiefs and support units."