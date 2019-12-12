Buffalo father on probation in fire death of son pleads guilty to criminal contempt

The Buffalo father on a 5-year probation sentence in the 2018 fire death of his 7-year-old son pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for violating an order of protection for his estranged wife, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Joseph Conti, 55, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree criminal contempt before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

Prosecutors said that on the morning of June 23, Conti blocked the driver's side door of his estranged wife's vehicle with his body and when he refused to leave, she drove away. There was a "non-offensive conduct order of protection" against Conti.

Conti faces up to a year in jail when he's sentenced Jan. 21. He remains in custody pending the sentencing.

Conti pleaded guilty in August 2018 to criminally negligent homicide in the death of his son, Anthony. The second-grader at Lovejoy Discovery School died on Jan. 29, 2018, after his father set their Lovejoy residence on fire after lighting a cigarette with a propane blowtorch. Conti later told authorities that he had set the blowtorch on the edge of a bed, which ignited a mattress and the fire spread throughout the house.

At the time of the fire, his wife had a six-month order of protection against Conti after he was arrested on New Year's Eve and charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was accused of spitting on and arguing with his wife, according to court documents.