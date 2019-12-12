Steelers have struggled in last home game of the season

The NFL flexed this game to Sunday night on NBC, which is hardly good news for Steelers backers considering their 0-5 against the spread mark when performing under the Sunday night lights.

Granted, the Burghers are adapting nicely as “duck hunters” behind newfound QB Devlin Hodges, who remains perfect in his three NFL starts. Hodges has turned the ball over only twice. Hodges will need to overcome the Steelers’ 0-4 against the spread record in their final home game of the season over the past four years. Enter the blue-collar Bills, whose third-ranked defense held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense to a season-low 257 yards in last week’s hard-fought loss.

The good news is if the playoffs were to start this week, both of these clubs would be wild card participants as they hold down the fifth (Bills) and sixth (Steelers) seeds. The bad news is the loser will likely need to stave off white-hot Tennessee.

Yes, Pittsburgh is 10-1 straight up and against the spread in the last 11 games in this series, and but the feeling here is with the Bills having not lost back-to-back games this season, duck season is over for the Steelers.

Prediction: Buffalo over PITTSBURGH by 6.