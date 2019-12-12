What Bills can exploit to help succeed against Steelers' stellar defense

The Buffalo Bills travel to Pittsburgh for a rare Sunday Night Football showdown with the Steelers that has playoff implications for both teams.

The Steelers are 8-5 and have the highest overall team defense grade in the league. Offensively, the Steelers have won three consecutive games with first-year quarterback and duck caller Devlin Hodges.

Facing an elite defense

As a group, the Steelers have earned PFF’s top overall grade on defense (90.9), quietly ranking inside the top five in run defense, pass rushing and coverage in terms of PFF team grade.

The Steelers lead the league with 48 sacks, 96 quarterback hits and 33 takeaways. No team has led the league in all three categories since the 1974 Steelers, according to NFL Research.

However, if there is one slight weakness the Bills must exploit, it’s Pittsburgh league-average tackling ability, especially in the secondary.

Through Week 14, Pittsburgh as allowed the 17th-most missed tackles on defense (101) with 57 coming against the pass. The team’s 16.6% missed tackle rate versus the pass ranks tied for second highest in the NFL. It hasn’t been one position that has plagued the Steelers' defense, either. Pittsburgh has a missed tackle rate of more than 10% against wide receivers, running backs and tight ends.

Josh Allen’s ability to put the ball into his playmakers’ hands quickly and allowing them to generate yards after the catch will allow the Bills to sustain drives and put points on the scoreboard.

Wide receiver John Brown leads Buffalo with 10 forced missed tackles on 64 receptions, while rookie tight end Dawson Knox ranks second with six on 26 catches. Running back Devin Singletary has 34 broken tackles on 142 total touches. Singletary hasn’t made the most of his carries the way he did at Florida Atlantic, but he has all the tools to do it against a subpar tackling team like the Steelers.

Getting the ball out quickly also will help mitigate a Pittsburgh pass rush that has been elite. As a defense, they’ve generated a 91.1 pass-rush grade, almost 10 percentage points higher than the next closest team. Their pressure rate of 58% also leads the NFL, by far.

Slowing down Hodges

Hodges has appeared in five games this season, posting the 17th-best passing grade (72.0) among 46 quarterbacks who have taken 75 or more dropbacks. What has made Hodges successful has been his surprisingly accurate ball placement. The rookie ranks first among the same group of quarterbacks in adjusted completion rate with a mark of 85.5%.

Hodges has also excelled from a clean pocket during his 80 attempts this season. He ranks 10th with a 111.5 passer rating with four big-time throws to just one turnover-worthy play when delivering from a clean pocket. Big-time throws are PFF’s highest-graded pass attempts based upon velocity, distance downfield and other factors.

The area where Hodges has faltered a bit is throwing while under pressure. When under duress, he has registered 11 completions on 23 attempts for a lowly 108 yards this season. As a result, his overall passer rating drops to 76.0 when faced with pressure.

However, the type of pressure the Bills generate will be key.

On 31 pass attempts versus the blitz, he has generated the top passing grade of 90.3, connecting on 23 throws for 294 yards and two scores with three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. He also gets the ball out quick against the blitz with 19 of his 31 attempts being thrown in 2.5 seconds or less. Getting pressure and blitzing are two different things as not every blitz generates pressure and not every pressure comes from a blitz.

The Bills' ability to generate pressure with their front four without utilizing the blitz will be a significant component to shutting down Hodges’ ability to beat them with the pass. Through 14 weeks, Buffalo ranks 18th with a 68.5 pass rush grade when not bringing the blitz with a 36.7% pressure rate, 25th in the NFL.

Luckily for the Bills, their coverage unit makes up for the lack of pressure rate without the blitz. They rank top five in coverage grade (90.7) and passer rating allowed (84.8) when the defense brings four or less on the pass rush.

Mike Johnson writes for Pro Football Focus and will be contributing to BNblitz.com all season long.