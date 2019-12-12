How Bills quarterback Josh Allen responds to pressure key vs. Steelers

When the Buffalo Bills run: It’s become Devin Singletary and not much else on the ground for the Bills. The good news is, the rookie’s been up to the task. Singletary is averaging 5.6 yards per carry, which ranks third in the NFL and second among running backs. Running behind right guard Jon Feliciano is a good idea this week for the Bills. The Pittstburgh Steelers’ defense has faced 59 rushes off right guard, fourth most in the NFL, and is allowing 4.75 yards per carry on those runs, which ranks 26th in the league. It will be interesting to see if the Bills continue to use Frank Gore as their second running back or give T.J. Yeldon a chance. Gore has struggled mightily over the past month, gaining just 6 yards on four carries last week against Baltimore. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll pointed out Gore is running against stacked boxes, which is true – according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Gore has faced eight or more defenders in the box on a league-high 40% of his runs – but the Bills need to get more from someone other than Singletary on the ground. EDGE: Bills.

When the Bills pass: The Baltimore Ravens sent a dizzying number of blitzes at quarterback Josh Allen last week. You can bet the Steelers will try and follow suit. Pittsburgh ranks second in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt (10.86%), so it’s a good bet Allen will be under pressure again. How he handles it will go a long way toward determining the outcome. A big key will be getting the ball out of his hands sooner. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Allen is averaging 2.88 seconds from when he takes the snap to when he throws, which is tied for fifth slowest in the league. Pittsburgh’s secondary has been transformed with the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick after he came over in a trade with the Dolphins earlier this season. The Steelers rank fifth in passing yards against, allowing 209.8 per game. EDGE: Steelers.

When the Steelers run: Even without James Conner, the Steelers have been able to get it done on the ground. Pittsburgh has rushed for at least 124 yards in each of the past three games, totaling 423 yards in all. Before that, it had topped 100 yards just twice in the first 10 games. Rookie Benny Snell has rushed for 202 yards and one touchdown in the past three games, while Kerrith Whyte – who was signed off the Bears’ practice squad after Conner aggravated a shoulder injury last month against Cleveland – has averaged 6.7 yards on 14 rushing attempts. Whyte was teammates with Singletary at Florida Atlantic. Conner practiced on a limited basis all last week, but still missed his third straight game. He’s trending toward a return against the Bills, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called that a “big if” early in the week. Conner has had a disappointing, injury-plagued 2019 season, playing in just eight games and rushing 102 times for 390 yards and four touchdowns. That comes after he gained 973 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2018. As a team, the Steelers are averaging just 3.69 yards per carry, which ranks 26th in the NFL. EDGE: Bills.

When the Steelers pass: Rookie undrafted quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges hasn’t thrown the ball more than 21 times in any of his three starts, but they’ve all ended in victories. Hodges finished with a 117.5 passer rating and threw just three incompletions last week against Arizona, making the throws when needed. Hodges isn’t going to take a bunch of chances down the field, but he has thrown three touchdowns and just one interception in the past three games. The Steelers’ young receivers have helped Hodges. Second-year pro James Washington had four catches for 111 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago against the Browns, while rookie Diontae Johnson had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. Pittsburgh’s passing game should get a boost, too, with the return of No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He’s missed the past three games with a sprained knee. Smith-Schuster has 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: Johnson had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown last week, the Steelers’ first in four years and first by a rookie in 35 years. That has helped the team’s punt-return average improve to 9.2 yards per return, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell is making 92.9% of his field goals (26 of 28), which ranks fourth in the league. He’s also perfect on 25 extra points. The Steelers got cute last week, trying to run a fake punt at their 40-yard line that backfired and almost cost them the game. The Bills are no strangers to special-teams gaffes, having allowed a kick return for a touchdown and a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown earlier this year. The Bills will need punter Corey Bojorquez to be much better than he was against the Ravens in Week 14. His 29-yard punt to start the fourth quarter gave the Ravens the ball on their 49-yard line, setting up a short field that they drove for the deciding points. EDGE: Steelers.

Coaching: Former college teammates Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin should be in the conversation for the NFL’s Coach of the Year award. Tomlin has kept the Steelers together after an 0-3 start and season-ending injury to star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, leading Pittsburgh to eight wins in its past 10 games. Tomlin entered 2019 facing questions about his leadership after the Steelers went through a pair of messy divorces from offensive stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. He’s responded with one of the better seasons of his career, particularly considering the injuries his team has had to deal with. McDermott, meanwhile, leads a resilient football team. The Bills are one of only six teams this season not to lose two straight games. That shows the team has an ability to quickly move on from poor performances. If that happens again Sunday, Buffalo will be headed to the AFC playoffs as no worse than the fifth seed. EDGE: Steelers.

Prediction: Bills 23, Steelers 17