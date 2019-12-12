Share this article

Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Buffalo Bills players Lorenzo Alexander, left, and Cedric Thornton hosted a Monday Night Football watch party at Anchor Bar to benefit the American Diabetes Association on Monday, Oct. 23. (Photo courtesy of Mikel Burns/American Diabetes Association)
Make it a three-peat for Lorenzo Alexander.

The Buffalo Bills' veteran linebacker was named the team's 2019 nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Alexander is just the second Bills player since the award was named after Payton in 1999 to be nominated three consecutive times, joining former offensive lineman Ruben Brown.

Alexander has been involved in numerous charitable endeavors since coming to the Bills in 2016, including those put on by his own ACES Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to “support youth through emphasizing accountability, taking pride in our community, striving for educational excellence while promoting a healthy mind, body and spirit through sports.”

A team captain, Alexander has one of the most respected voices inside the Bills' locker room – mentoring young players such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Each of the 32 nominees – one from each NFL team – are considered finalists and will be recognized for their work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LIV. The 2019 winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally the night before the Super Bowl.

