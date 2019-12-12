Empty set gives Josh Allen options, but it's tough vs. elite defenses

You’d like to have five men in the pass pattern against a defense with a superb secondary.

You’d like to give your offensive line more help in pass protection against a defense with a great pass rush.

There was the rub last week for the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens, who possess the best cornerback group in the NFL and an elite, blitzing front. A similar dynamic is at work this week when the Bills go to Pittsburgh. The Steelers don’t blitz quite as much as the Ravens, but they don’t need to. They have better edge rushers.

So it will be interesting to see how often the Bills are willing to put Josh Allen in an empty backfield at Heinz Field.

The Bills had gone “empty” an average of seven plays a game the first 12 weeks, according to Buffalo News charts. They did it 13 times in 46 pass plays against Baltimore last week. It didn’t go well. Allen went 5 of 12 for 49 yards, and the Bills averaged just 4.3 yards on the 13 “empty” plays. It did, however, simplify protections for Allen as the game wore on.

Allen likes going with empty sets.

“Obviously protection-wise you’ve only got five in there,” Allen said. “It spreads defenses out, maybe forces their hand to show it a little earlier. It gives you five receiving options. But it’s been good for us. I don’t know how much we’re going to use it this week. If it fits the game plan, we’ll use it.”

Center Mitch Morse still makes the protection calls when the Bills go empty, but Allen can adjust as he sees fit.

The Bills have gone empty on 12% of their plays this season, according to News charts. Allen is completing 54.2% of his passes out of empty, and the Bills are averaging 6.07 yards per play, counting passes, Allen’s runs and defensive penalties forced. Overall, Allen is completing 59.8% and the Bills are averaging 5.4 yards a play.

Empty plays are “succeeding” at a 50% rate, compared with a 45% rate on all plays (success is getting 40% of the yards needed on first down, 60% on second and 100% on third).

Bottom line: Empty is a good tactic for coordinator Brian Daboll, but the empty stats reflect what all the other stats show. The Bills’ offense is improved over last year but still not quite good enough. And they need another weapon in the passing game.

It’s interesting to note the games in which the Bills went empty the most: the Giants (18 plays), Patriots (17), Ravens (13) and the Jets (11). The latter three were three of the toughest on the schedule (considering the Jets were fully healthy in Week One).

If the Bills go empty Sunday, Allen is going to have to get rid of the ball fast.

“They play really smart coverage,” he said. “It’s going to be very tough for us mentally this week. We’ve got to prepare and watch as much film as we can.”

'Six Points of Pressure': The Steelers rank No. 1 in the NFL in takeaways and No. 2 in fumbles forced.

How do coaches promote the best techniques for ball security? Bills running backs coach Kelly Skipper coaches his running backs to adhere to the “Six Points of Pressure” when carrying the ball. That means pressing the ball against the “claw” (or the fingers and thumb), the palm, the forearm, the bicep, the elbow and the ribs. When the ball ncarrier gets in heavy traffic, it’s “double in trouble.” That means wrap a second arm around the ball.

“It’s important that the nose of the ball is held higher than the elbow,” Skipper says.

If the nose of the ball is lower than the elbow, then the ball isn’t pressing against the body firmly and it’s easy to knock out.

Frank Gore knows more about avoiding fumbles than anyone. He has no fumbles this year, none in his last 268 touches and just one in the last 369 touches over 2 1/2 seasons. Gore has 46 fumbles for his career, averaging one fumble every 100 touches. Gore’s fumble rate, in fact, is slightly lower than that of the three men ahead of him on the all-time rushing list (Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders). The No. 5 man on the career rushing list, Curtis Martin, had the lowest fumble rate (.0072) of any of the men on the top 15 of the all-time rushing list.

Gore, however, had no interested in discussing his success at avoiding fumbles this week.

“I’m not talking about that,” he said.

Superstition doesn’t hurt, either, when it comes to ball security.

FUMBLE RATES

TOP 5 NFL RUSHERS Player Fum Rate Emmitt Smith 61 0.0123 Walter Payton 86 0.0198 Barry Sanders 41 0.0120 Frank Gore 46 0.0115 Curtis Martin 29 0.0072

The 30,000-foot view: The Steelers have clinched their 16th straight non-losing season. It’s a testament to great ownership, stability and great drafting. The Steelers have had three coaches in the last 51 years. The have 30 of their own draft picks on the roster, sixth most in the NFL. The Steelers made a couple atypical draft moves in the past year. They traded up 10 spots in April, giving up second- and third-rounders to get linebacker Devin Bush. That was precipitated by the loss of star Ryan Shazier to a career-ending spinal cord injury. Then they gave up their 2020 No. 1 to Miami to get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in 2018. It was a rare chance for the Steelers to get a top-12 talent on a bargain contract. And it turns out they’re not going to be drafting in the top 20 anyway. It was a smart deal to fill a big need, considering QB Ben Roethlisberger, coming off elbow surgery, will be 38 next season. The Steelers have no picks in the first, third or fifth rounds in April. They have a second and two fourths. They should get a late third rounder in the compensatory pick process. They also don’t have much salary cap space. But as long as Big Ben returns to full health, they will be a Super Bowl contender next season.

Matchup watch

Cody Ford vs. T.J. Watt. The Steelers’ star edge rusher has 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He’s the only player since 1993 to hit each of those marks. He’s the brother of the Texans’ J.J. Watt and the Chargers’ Derek Watt. He has a superb combination of speed and power. He rushes almost exclusively from the right tackle side. Ford blocked the Ravens’ Matthew Judon reasonably well last week. Watt is better than Judon.

Leslie Frazier vs. Devlin Hodges. The Steelers’ undrafted rookie from Samford is 3-0 as a starter and has beaten Cleveland and Arizona since taking over for Mason Rudolph. But the Steelers have produced just one offensive touchdown each of their last five games. Hodges is a game manager, and the Bills need to force mistakes.

“It’s his job to drive the car and not wreck it,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

Cole Beasley vs. Mike Hilton. Beasley did pretty well against an elite slot corner last week. He mostly faced Marlon Humphrey. The Steelers’ slot corner, Mike Hilton, is having a strong season, but he’s not as good as Humphrey. Top corner Joe Haden stays on the defensive left side. Steven Nelson plays the right side. The Steelers play a bunch of Cover 2 with man underneath. Beasley needs to get open for Allen.

Stats for the road: The Steelers are on pace for 59 sacks. Only four teams have reached 60 in the last 20 years. They are the 2013 Panthers (60), the 2006 Chargers (61), the 2006 Ravens (60) and the 2000 Saints (66). ... Since the 1970 merger, only one team has led the NFL outright in both sacks and takeaways for a full, non-strike-shortened season. The Steel Curtain Steelers did it in 1974. This year’s Steelers lead both categories.