BRZEZINSKI, Evelyn M. (Bialkowski)

BRZEZINSKI - Evelyn M. (nee Bialkowski)

December 10, 2019, age 92. Wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Kenneth (Lori) Brzezinski; loving grandmother of Keith (Traci) Brzezinski, Amy (Joseph) See, Amanda (Adam) Bartoszek and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Lorraine and late Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-6 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com