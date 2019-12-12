Behind the curtains of the impeachment inquiry

Below the surface, behind the curtains, in the congressional hallways and at the White House. Here is where the message is honed and the players rehearsed.

While this is the reality of politics, much of it seems unreal.

Here is where Stephen Crowley works to strip away the face-paint to bring to light the show behind the drama of impeachment.

With more than three award-winning decades covering politics for The New York Times, Crowley is known for making photos of some of the most powerful people in Washington.

“I always thought the perfect picture was honest, fair, and created like a well-turned phrase. I have tried each day to add to the narrative,” he said. “I try to layer my photographs with as much information as possible. Standing in front of a witness seated at the table doesn’t fully explain the context of the hearing and the political maneuvering.”

Crowley was named the Photographer of the Year by the White House News Photographers Association in 2002. He also was part of Pulitzer Prize winning teams at the Times in 2001 and 2002 for “How Race is Lived in America” and for his work during the war in Afghanistan. He currently is a freelance photographer in Washington, D.C., where he specializes in working behind the scenes of the political theater.