BATTISTONI - Dr. James A., Sr. December 11, 2019, age 98. Husband of the late Ines (nee Silvestrini); dear father of Elaine (Joseph) Ostrowski and James A. (late Joanne) (Debra Cole) Battistoni Jr.; loving grandfather of Scott, Erek (Eileen Dimalanta) Ostrowski, Patrick Battistoni, Nicole Reed, Kelly and Lea Battistoni; great-grandfather of Emma, Alessandra and Connor; brother of the late Guerino, David and Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 4-8 PM at the Pacer Funeral home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Dr. Battistoni was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a retired professor of art education at the State University college at Buffalo and previously taught art at Clarence Central. He was an accomplished pianist. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.Pacerfuneralhome.com