Falcons' Tyree Parker is Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year

It’s basketball season, so Tyree Parker’s focus is on helping Health Sciences’ boys team reach its potential on the hardwood. Perhaps, he can lead the Falcons on another long playoff run, much as he did in 2017 and 2018.

He just completed a historic postseason push with the other Falcons team under his direction.

Because of the sudden surge of success achieved by Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences in its second season, Parker is a slam-dunk selection as Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year. The Coach of the Year is picked by The News in conjunction with Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member and longtime high school football guru Dick Gallagher.

Parker earned the honor by guiding the combined charter schools' football program to a stunning turnaround. The Falcons went from two wins in the team's inaugural season to capturing the Section VI Class B championship during a 10-2 dream season that ended in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B semifinals at the hands of eventual state champion Chenango Forks.

Parker, in his first season as head coach, and assistants Glynn Molinich, Montrice Webster, Maurice Jones, Keith Stoerr, Louie Bell, Gregory Hughes, Jarrett Franklin, Andrew Sullivan and Charlie Comerford led the Falcons to their first regular-season division title and top seed in the Section VI Class B playoffs.

They did so even though the Falcons played all their games on the road because they don’t have a home field. They secured the use of Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion for their two home playoff games and practice leading up to the state semifinal. The Falcons practiced most of the season on a patch of unlined grass in Masten Park.

Though the program did not have a blocking sled to aid in training, the Falcons still steamrolled the competition with a rushing attack that churned out roughly 3,400 yards. They had a 1,000-yard rusher in Maurice Vaughn and nearly had two more in John Washington and Mekhi Bridgers.

“I’m very excited to receive the coach of the year award,” said Parker, who was assistant head coach last season. “I give credit to the players. If it wasn’t for them and my coaching staff, I wouldn’t be able to accept this award. I do feel like every coach in Section VI is a coach of the year. Every coach puts their time in game planning, dealing with personalities of their team. …

"I’m just blessed to be able to accept this award on behalf of the coaching brotherhood we have in Section VI.”

The Falcons made it clear they were improved by beating then-defending Section VI Class B champion Cheektowaga in overtime in the season opener. They followed that with two more wins before losing to Canisius, 40-0.

They won their next seven consecutive games, including a 34-20 win against Albion for the sectional title and a 40-29 victory against Livonia in the Far West Regional before losing to Chenango Forks, 41-20.

“I’d like to thank (Health Sciences Athletic Director) Robert Baxter for giving me the opportunity to coach at Health Sciences Charter School,” Parker said. “This is a blessing for real.”

Others considered for the honor were Clymer/Sherman/Panama coach Ty Harper, Southwestern’s Jake Burkholder and Canisius’ Rich Robbins.

Harper, the 2018 Buffalo News Coach of the Year, guided CSP to its second consecutive NYSPHSAA Class D championship. Robbins guided a young Canisius team that had five sophomore starters to the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championship for the third time since 2014. Burkholder went 7-1 after being tapped to serve as interim head coach when Jehuu Caulcrick stepped down after Week Four to pursue a job opportunity with a business partner of the National Football League in Michigan.