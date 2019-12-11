'You're going to have to stab me': Woman scares off would-be attacker

A man with a knife was no match for a woman in Niagara Falls whose words were her weapons.

The woman told police she had just gotten off a bus Tuesday afternoon near Lockport Street and Ontario Avenue when she saw a man "aggressively" walking towards her. The 51-year-old victim – a Buffalo resident who was in the Falls because she was looking to move there – told officers she yelled at the man as he approached, according to a police report.

"Not today. You better back off," she yelled at the man, she told police. That's when he pulled out what looked like a kitchen knife, according to the report.

"You're going to have to stab me because I will fight back," she then yelled to him.

The man, who said nothing during the incident, then ran by her and headed south on 16th Street. The victim told police the armed man also had another man with him at the time.