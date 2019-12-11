WOLFISH, Jerry

WOLFISH - Jerry December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne Wolfish. Devoted father of Barbara Oliver, Howard (Betsy) Wolfish and Carol (Michael) Licata. Loving grandfather of Marci and Daniel Wolfish, Victoria, Danielle and Meredith Licata. Brother of the late Marvin Wolfish and Michael Wolfe, Irma Wolfish and Shirley Dyan. Funeral Services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC, 281 Dodge Rd., Wednesday at 11 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Hadassah, Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY, or the charity of their choice. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at amherstmemorialchapel.com