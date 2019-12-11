White, William

White - William E. William Edward White, Sr. 88, of Hamburg, New York passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Concord, North Carolina. Bill was born June 18, 1931 in Scottsville, NY. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019, with a Memorial Mass to follow, at St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave., in Concord. Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of 63 years; sons, William and John (Jill); grandchildren, Andrew, Nemesia (Jarett), Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Griffin; also survived by Bonnie White and Rosemary White. Memorials may be made to St. James Building Fund, in care of St. James Catholic Church in Concord or The Boy Scouts of America. Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com