WESTFIELD - Rev. Carlton J. Age 74, Pastor Emeritus of St. Anthony's Church in Fredonia, NY, died on December 8, 2019 at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Clarence, NY. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on January 7, 1945, to the late Carlton and Magdalena Westfield. Father Westfield graduated from Timon High School and received his Doctor of Theology from the former St. John Vianney Seminary, which is now known as Christ the King Seminary. He assumed pastoral duties at the following churches: Blessed Trinity in Buffalo, NY, St. John's in Jamestown, NY, Queen of Heaven in West Seneca, NY, St. Barnabas in Cheektowaga, NY, Our Lady of Loretta in Falconer, NY, along with Our Lady of Victory in Frewsburg, NY, and finally retiring from St. Anthony's Parish in 2016. He enjoyed being at his property in Cherry Creek, NY, especially with his beloved cats, Tigger, Tigger II, Smokey, and Mokey. Father received real pleasure from listening to classical music. He also had a collection of eagles, of which he was proud. But most of all, he had a passion for the celebration of a good liturgy and enjoyed singing the Masses. Father Westfield is survived by his sister, Beatrice (Howard) Bagley, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia (James) Mann, Maurice (MaryAnn) Westfield, and Alayne (Anthony) Kulzek. Father Westfield will lie in state at St. Anthony's Church on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Bishop Edward Grosz, a classmate of Fr. C.J.'s, will officiate as the celebrant of his 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial, on Friday, December 13, 2019, with Reverend Joseph Walters, Pastor, as the concelebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Langford, NY. Donations to St. Anthony's Church in Fredonia on Cushing Street, in Father Carlton J. Westfield's memory, would be gratefully appreciated by the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Owner and Director of the FANTAUZZI FUNERAL HOME, 82 East Main Street, Fredonia, NY.