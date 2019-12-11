Welcome to life on the water at 600 River Road Apartments

Waterfront living is one of the joys of living in Western New York.

Developers also understand many want to be on the water without living downtown or having the responsibility of maintaining a home.

The new 600 River Road Apartments by Stonewall Property Management in North Tonawanda provide just such a situation.

Opened in June 2019, construction is ongoing however there are units available for rent now with more on the way. Also being built are a new clubhouse and for next summer, a saltwater pool.

The 88-unit property features one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and two- or three-bedroom townhomes.

Situated directly on the Niagara River, the hope of Stonewall Property Management’s managing director Tom Celik is that the park-like setting and access to the water will provide a community resident look forward to coming home to every day.

“600 River Road was designed to enrich our residents’ lifestyle, offering modern comforts and recreational opportunities,” he said.

Apartments come in a variety of floorplans and range from 800 to 1,700 square feet. Three-bedroom apartments and townhomes include a single car garage. There are options for detached garages too.

Built with 9’ ceilings, all units manage to be bright and airy. Upscale features include a great room that opens up to the kitchen/dining area with large social kitchen islands that can accommodate seating.

Kitchens feature granite counter tops, soft-close cabinets, LED lighting and high-end GE stainless steel appliances.

Spacious master bedrooms are enhanced by walk-in closets. Master bath suites are also large with ensuite baths that feature a large walk in shower. Two- and three-bedroom units (both apartments and townhomes) have two baths. The second bath has a tub/shower arrangement. Single bedroom units have single tub/shower baths.

Flooring throughout main living areas is easy-to-care-for luxury vinyl. Bedrooms feature thick carpeting.

Units also have custom wine bars, a washer and dryer and private terraces that can be accessed via sliding glass doors. Each private covered terrace has enough room for seating.

The property provides a technology package including property-wide wifi with 4 level security for residents. Pets are permitted with breed and weight restrictions, and monthly pet rent.

Amenities will include a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, a boutique theater, business center, a 50 foot heated saltwater pool, playground, dog park and pickleball courts. Patio, barbecue areas and outdoor fire pits are also planned. A brewery and restaurant are in the works for next door.

A private kayak launch will be for residents use only. Boaters can enjoy the convenience of the 200 foot boat dock. So come home from work and head out on the water.

The convenient location puts residents near many attractions, starting with Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, Payne Park and Gratwick Waterfront Park. Bike trails are nearby as are plenty of attractions and restaurants in North Tonawanda, like the Remington Tavern, The Dockside, Swiston’s Beef & Keg, Old Man River and the Riviera Theatre.

Access to the I-190, I-990 and I-290 provides a variety of outlets to get to Grand Island, Niagara Falls, downtown Buffalo as well as Wheatfield, Amherst and Getzville.

To learn more about 600 River Road, visit 600river.com. The community is running a fall special. Select units get one month’s rent free throughout the year. The property hosts open houses every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see model apartments and tour the community, contact Marissa Wingert at (716) 587-8700.