Virginia man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of two Niagara Falls girls

A man who temporarily moved from Virginia to Niagara Falls last year pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing two Falls girls, ages 12 and 15, in their home.

Wyatt E. Whitaker, 19, of Ruther Glen, Va., faces up to 19 years in prison on his pleas to attempted first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree criminal sexual act. The girls were forced to engage in sex acts with Whitaker, said Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy.

Whitaker was 18 at the time of the crimes, which occurred between Dec. 1 and 24, 2018, so he's eligible for youthful offender status. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon will decide Feb. 5 on whether to grant that status.

Youthful offender status would limit the sentence to four years and would prevent Whitaker from having to register as a sex offender.

Whitaker was jailed without bail because one of the crimes was a violent felony.