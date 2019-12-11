VIRELLA, David C., Sr.

VIRELLA - David C., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 8, 2019. Devoted father of Melissa Virella and David Virella Jr.; cherished grandfather of James, Layla, Ariyanna, Zoey, Bentley, and Jazzlynn; loving son of Concepcion Virella and the late Maria Ojeda; dear brother of Antonio, James, Eva, William, Margarita, Mary, Lynnette, Miguel, Marisol, Sandra, the late Concepcion Jr., and the late Christina. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Friday from 4-8 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30-10 AM at Holy Cross Church, 345 7th Street, Buffalo, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Virella was a United States Army Veteran.