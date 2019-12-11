Tom Reed: Prettier than Lindsey Graham?

Rep. Tom Reed has accomplished something that few humans – or for that matter, celestial powers – have been able to do:

He inadvertently pushed Sen. Lindsey Graham out of the spotlight.

And he did so with humor.

Thanks to Reed, the loquacious Republican lawmaker from South Carolina didn't appear live, loud and in all his drawling glory on CNN Wednesday, when he delivered his opening statement at a hearing featuring highly anticipated testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Other cable networks carried Graham's statement live – but when Graham started speaking, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow was busy interviewing Reed.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was less than pleased that CNN ignored President Trump's chief Senate defender in favor of an interview with the Republican congressman from Corning.

"Why aren’t they showing @LindseyGrahamSC? Is it because the facts of how the FBI mistreated @realDonaldTrump contradict their coverage over the last 3 years?” she tweeted.

Reed obviously read that tweet with tongue in cheek.

“The facts here are clear – CNN wisely chose the prettiest face to put on air,” Reed said in a news release. “Plus, as one of the first five members of Congress to endorse President Trump, I see no bias in CNN putting me on TV rather than Graham. Other networks need to get on board and recognize that If you want HUGE ratings, book me.

"If not, Lindsey Graham is always available," Reed added.