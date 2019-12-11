Deaths Death Notices
TIGUE, Kimberly (Sawyer)
TIGUE - Kimberly (nee Sawyer)
December 9, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late John E. Tigue; loving mother of Patricia Tigue and Dr. John W. (Sasi) Tigue; cherished grandmother of Erica and Brian Stachura; adored great-grandmother of Derek and Decker; dear sister of Betty Barrick Smith; caring cousin of Chuck (Yvonne) Piper. The family will be present on Thursday from 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
