SZAFRANEK, Karla (Westpfahl)

Of Cary, NC, formerly of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest December 6, 2019, at the age of 55. Cherished significant other of Rick DeMartino; devoted mother of Michael Szafranek; beloved daughter of Raymond and the late Nina (nee Ippolito) Westpfahl; cherished sister of Tracey (Dave) Wozniak, Raelynn (Gary) Cardinale, Paula (Jim) Schmigel, Kellie (Dominic) Mariani, Dana (Jason) Kirker, and Corey (Bryant) Galbaugh; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as Michael's father, Bob Szafranek. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Karla was a giving, helpful, and outgoing person. She loved spending time with Rick and friends at MacGregor Downs Country Club, attending concerts and music festivals, as well as attending Carolina Hurricanes games. She was a graduate of Lackawanna High School and was formerly a longtime employee of Key Bank in Buffalo, NY and Rapiscan Systems in Garner, NC. She was living in Cary, NC for the last 10 years. A Celebration of Life will be held for her friends in Cary, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to cancer research. Donations may be made in Karla's honor to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com