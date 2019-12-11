SUMMERS, Vanessa C.

SUMMERS - Vanessa C. December 8, 2019 at age 26, of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest daughter of Heather (Summers) and Mark Lawrence; cherished granddaughter of Kathleen Summers; fond niece of Deana Luby; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins. Family present Friday, 4-7 PM at the kazmierczak Funeral Home, INc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca where services will be held at 7 PM that evening, friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined.