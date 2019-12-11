SNIOS, Rita J. (Wielgosz)

December 10, 2019, age 95 of Depew. Wife of the late Bernard; dear mother of Joan (John) Natalzia; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Naab and Jody (Dan) Celeste; great-grandmother of Jaele, Journey, Jocey, Jamis, Daniel, Jana, Johanna, Jasodhara and the late Jansen and Jude; sister of the late Stephania Nowicki, Helen Bernacki, Lottie Bernacki and Jenny Yamrick; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Rita was co-owner with her husband, Bernard of B. Snios Hardware. Donations to St. Jude's appreciated.