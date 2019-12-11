ROTHENBERGER, Patricia A. (Leary)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Rothenberger; devoted mother of Brian (Carolyn) Rothenberger, Gregg Rothenberger, and the late Mark (late Raelynn) Rothenberger; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Caitlin, and Brett; adored great-grandmother of James and Cam; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Leary; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com