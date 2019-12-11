Rock Burger to license restaurant locations in Cheektowaga, Tonawanda

Niagara Falls stuffed-burger heavyweight Rock Burger may have only one location open, but considerable growth is in the works – including its first ventures into Erie County.

Owner Jason Lizardo confirmed a licensing agreement for 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga, near the William Street intersection. Brandon Markant, a Sanborn native, and Derrick Ferraro, Markant's childhood best friend, will operate a Rock Burger in the former WTF Chef, with March as the targeted opening. Markant previously served as a manager at the Original Pizza Shack in North Tonawanda.

Full details for Rock Burger's Town of Tonawanda location are expected to be revealed next week. Rock Burger, known for gargantuan stuffed burgers and wacky combinations for its specials – such as prime rib pierogi burger with A-1 aioli – previously announced its first licensing agreement to open in Henrietta, a Rochester suburb, at 1754 Mount Hope Ave., in January.

"The main goal from the beginning was to open in every state and in every city, to be the first stuffed-burger chain in the United States," Lizardo said. "We're starting regional with the hope of going national."o

Lizardo opened Rock Burger in the back of Players Lounge in Niagara Falls in 2016, but currently operates at 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd. after closing the original location earlier this fall and planning its relocation to 360 Rainbow Blvd., in the heart of the Niagara Falls tourism district. The location, by the parking lot for the Maid of the Mist, is expected to open in April.

A licensing agreement differs from a franchise in allowing slightly more control to its licensees, Lizardo explained, in areas such as the layout of the restaurant. The menus, specials and hours will be the same at each Rock Burger location, and the owner has committed to training and coaching the licensees, and being present at all of their grand openings.

