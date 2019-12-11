Rev. Carlton J. Westfield, 74, served Chautauqua County parishes for more than 30 years

Jan. 1, 1945 – Dec. 8, 2019

Rev. Carlton J. Westfield, who served in Chautauqua County Catholic parishes for more than 30 years, died Dec. 8 in the Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clarence. He was 74.

Born in Buffalo, one of five children, he attended St. Francis de Sales School in Buffalo and St. Francis of Assisi School in the Town of Tonawanda. After graduating from Bishop Timon High School in 1963, he earned his bachelor’s degree and doctor of theology degree at St. John Vianney Seminary, now Christ the King Seminary, in East Aurora.

He was ordained May 29, 1971, by Bishop Bernard J. McLaughlin in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Lackawanna.

Father Westfield was first assigned as associate pastor at St. John’s Church in Jamestown, a post he held until 1978. From 1972 to 1978, he also was Catholic chaplain at Jamestown Community College.

He became associate pastor at Queen of Heaven Church in West Seneca in 1978 and associate pastor at St. Barnabas Church in Depew in 1985.

He returned to Chautauqua County in 1990 as pastor of Our Lady of Loreto Church in Falconer and was given additional duties as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Church in Frewsburg in 1992. He went to Fredonia in 1999 as pastor of St. Anthony’s Church and became pastor emeritus in 2016.

He was a Fourth Degree member of Father Justin Council 5670, Knights of Columbus, in Cheektowaga, and the Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Loreto Church. He also served as chaplain for Father Michael J. McGiveny Council 7921, Knights of Columbus, in Fredonia.

He received an Outstanding Leadership Award from the Diocesan Union of Holy Name Societies in 1996. A baseball fan, he was active in the Little League of Jamestown and was a member of the board of directors for Babe Ruth Jamestown.

He enjoyed classical music and spending time at his property in Cherry Creek with his cats. He was especially proud of his collection of eagles.

Survivors include a sister, Beatrice Bagley, and many nieces and nephews.

Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz, a classmate of Father Westfield, will offer a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in St. Anthony’s Church, 66 Cushing St., Fredonia.