Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 11, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz, born on this date in 1911, “You can tell whether a man is clever by his answers. You can tell whether a man is wise by his questions.”

• • •

WET YOUR WHISKERS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts its first Beer for Cats Christmas fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave. Drink tickets for two 10-ounce specialty craft beers are $12, four for $20. Winners for the silent auction and basket raffles drawn at 7:15. For more info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

• • •

CAMERA READY – Photographer Kenn Morgan will offer tips on how to get unusual winter photos when he hosts a walk and talk photo clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. in the park at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Fee is $5. Space is limited. Call 677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

• • •

COME SING – The public is invited to join the Historical Society of North German Settlements in its annual German Christmas Carol Singalong at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 6167 Walmore Road, Wheatfield. Refreshments follow, including cookies from old family recipes.

• • •

SANTA SIGHTINGS – Santa comes for breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Road. In addition to a light breakfast, there will be photos, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Mrs. Claus and entertainment by Saxman Slim. Cost is $5. For registration info, call 874-3266.

Breakfast with Santa is free for kids 10 and under from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive off Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. There also will be crafts, games and story time. All children must be accompanied by an adults. Donations of non-perishable food items appreciated. Reservations preferred. Call 892-4426.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville, holds its third annual Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with sausage, pancakes and scrambled eggs. Cost is $8 adults, $5 kids. For info, call 688-8677.

Free photos with Santa until 2 p.m. are part of the New York Power Authority’s Deck the Halls program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road (Route 104), Lewiston. There also will be crafts, face painting, free rides on the Niagara Scenic Trolley and more than 60 decorated trees, which will be on display through Dec. 31. For more info, call 286-6661 or visit nypa.gov/niagarapowervista.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Eugenia A. Jok, Dorothy Rupp, David Fieramusca, Timmon Favaro, Joyce Snow, Virginia Federico, Meghan Elizabeth Courtney, Lucia Scarpino, Jerry Swiatek, Que Bastian, Colleen Gallagher McGrath, Joyce Radich, Adam Christmas, Debbie Morrow, Samuel Collins, Carol Vaughan, Stacey Rager, Sandra Witman, Dianne Curry, Joyce Radice, Brianna Bartus, Robert John Knopf and Lynn Kessler.

