Reaction to Eastern Hills Town Center: Looks great, but when?

A.J. Baynes, president and CEO of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, believes the Eastern Hills Town Center is exactly what today's residents and consumers are looking for.

Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio believes it's "the next logical step" for a mall in the thriving Clarence community.

John Griveas, co-owner of Fetch! Gourmet Dog Treats in the mall, thinks the concept will be "phenomenal" when it's finished, but has serious concerns about what tenants will do in the interim.

Eastern Hills Mall owners Uniland Development and Mountain Development, along with architect firm Gensler, unveiled their master plan Tuesday for a $250 million town center on the Eastern Hills Mall site. While developers optimistically hope to begin construction in 2021, the multiphase project likely won't be finished for more than 20 years, they said.

The concept envisions an urban-inspired, walkable, self-contained community where residents can live, work, eat, shop and be entertained. It will feature boutique-style retail interspersed with restaurants and public recreational space ringed by apartments, offices, hotels, townhomes and walking trails. The first phase of development will begin with retail and public green space. Housing, offices and other development would come later.

The mall met with its current tenants Tuesday morning to give them a closer look at the master plan.

"It's a sensitive topic. You're talking about a mall where a lot of it could be demolished," said Nathan Mroz, owner of Buffalo Gallery and Gifts at the mall. "You could hear a pin drop."

The concern on every tenant's mind?

"Where am I going to be located and what is the time frame?" Mroz said.

But none of those details have been decided yet.

Griveas at Fetch! echoed a common sentiment among tenants: He's confident the project will be a success, but isn't sure he will be able to stay long enough to be part of it.

"The design is exactly what I hoped it would be but, and I believe I speak for the majority of small business owners here, my concern remains: What in God's name are you guys gonna do to help sustain our businesses until then?" Griveas said. "People are already under the impression this mall is closed right now."

Griveas said the mall doesn't advertise and doesn't do enough to attract traffic. If that is lacking now, how much more of a challenge will it be to attract shoppers when the town center is under construction?

Griveas acknowledges that he and other current tenants get a great deal on their leases because of Eastern Hills' current struggling state. But tenants have worked hard and invested money. They want to be part of the new vision and need the mall's support to make it through, he said.

Despite the uncertainty and challenges, Mroz at Buffalo Gallery and Gifts is all in on the town center concept.

"I've been a Clarence resident my whole life. I want to do something that creates an impact," he said. "It's so nice to see a lot of these plans come to life. It's the new age of retail. The new age of the customer experience."

He spent six figures in advertising this year, he said, partly to dispel the notion that Eastern Hills is dead or dying. Of his five stores, the Eastern Hills location has the highest sales.

Still, he acknowledged that not every other tenant is as gung-ho about the work ahead as he is.

"These are tenants that have put their entire business on the line for many years to be here. Did they have opportunities to go elsewhere? Yes, but they believe in this mall and I think they should be rewarded for their stay and what has been a long promised future here," he said.

Kim Nelson, owner of toy store Raff & Friends at the mall, knows the logistics of operating during construction will be a challenge, and knows the plan will take years to realize, but she said she's in it for the long haul.

"I think it's going to be wonderful. We want to be part of the dream," Nelson said. "It might be my grandkids running it by then, but we want to stay here and be part of the new build."

Uniland will meet privately with the mall's roughly 80 tenants to see whether the town center concept "will be a good fit," according to Carl Montante Jr., Uniland's vice president of marketing.

Current tenants will remain open during construction. As new spaces are built and old spaces are demolished, stores will make the move to their new locations overnight or over a weekend.

"It's more of a conversion or a transition than a start or stop," Montante said.

The developers have traveled across the country to research how best to reshape the Eastern Hills property, said Clayton Ertel, vice chairman of the Clarence Industrial Development Agency.

“They’ve done their homework and done it well,” said Ertel, a real estate agent with Howard Hanna.

Ertel said Uniland and Mountain have been in close contact with town officials in recent months but haven’t yet met with the IDA.

Some of the project may qualify for tax breaks but retail and housing, in general, are not eligible except in specific circumstances. Ertel said he’s open to providing incentives to aspects of the project if they help make the redevelopment financially viable.

“It’s a great opportunity, not only for Clarence and neighboring Amherst but for all of Western New York,” Ertel said.

He said a project of this scale doesn’t exist in this area and would draw shoppers and tenants from out of town.

He also said, with all the development taking place at Canalside, on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and elsewhere in downtown Buffalo, an investment of this size in Clarence is welcome news.

“I think it’s going to put Buffalo in the spotlight, seeing something like this in the suburbs – converting a sort of defunct mall into something extremely viable,” Ertel said.

This project offers badly needed housing, especially for young people, Ertel said, and he doesn’t think it will negatively affect retail and residential development elsewhere in Clarence and East Amherst.

“I think there’s room for it,” Ertel said.

Baynes, of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, said Uniland and Mountain are right to try to build a development that can meet the needs of people 20, 30 or 40 years from now.

Dense, walkable town centers appeal more to millennials and Generation Z, he said, the kind of people this area needs to attract and keep.

“These types of projects reflect what the market trends are, and you’re seeing it across the country,” Baynes said.

Owners of small businesses up and down Transit Road shouldn’t worry about competition from the new-look Eastern Hills, he said.

“You would look at this project as bringing people and attention to your general area,” Baynes said.

The success of the Eastern Hills project wouldn’t necessarily come at the expense of the planned revivals of the Northtown Plaza and Boulevard Mall in Amherst, he said.

Traditional malls may be struggling, but people still look for new and interesting ways to engage with the world, Baynes said.

Casilio, the Clarence supervisor, said the 100-acre site is a prime location for this development, which promises to be transformative.

“It’s the next Buffalo Medical Campus, except it’s going to be a living center in the Town of Clarence,” Casilio said. “It’s the next big project in Western New York, that’s the kind of impact it’s going to have.”

Uniland and Mountain have full control of the site, which is zoned appropriately for the town center redevelopment, so the companies can move forward quickly with the project, he said.

“The Town of Clarence does not need an abandoned mall that becomes a parking lot for new cars, a storage area for new cars,” Casilio said.

Young adults and empty-nest seniors should be drawn to the project, and the housing should be the easiest part of the development to move forward with.

“As fast as we can put a road in, we sell out the development, so this would be the next logical step,” Casilio said.

The town is projecting that as many as 3,000 people could live on the site, providing customers for off-site businesses.

“A rising tide lifts all ships. That type of development is going to give another strong boost to everybody in that area,” Casilio said.

The town also has the high-income residents to support this development, Casilio said, pointing to BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Maserati dealerships that are successful in Clarence.

“We have the demographics,” he said.

In their research, developers kept coming back to Crocker Park, a town center in Westlake, Ohio, because of the many demographic similarities it shares with Eastern Hills' market area.

The weather is similar, the scale and demographics are comparable, and the mix of uses are almost identical to what developers are hoping for in Clarence.

"We took Crocker Park's concept and enhanced it. We'll evolve it into something that's even stronger, perhaps a next generation," Montante said.