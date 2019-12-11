"The best is the enemy of the good" – 18th century French writer Voltaire

"I won’t settle down, won’t settle for less, as long as there’s a chance that I can have it all" – 20th century American singer Sammy Davis Jr.

Those conflicting sentiments underlie the debate over how to fix the mistake known as the Kensington Expressway and reunite the Hamlin Park community that the freeway has split for five decades.

During a public meeting in November in the Buffalo Museum of Science, critics dismissed state Department of Transportation Department concepts focused on a roughly 1-mile stretch of the Kensington from Ferry to Best streets as not far-reaching enough. They called for looking at everything from an end-to-end remake from downtown to the I-190, to turning the whole thing into slow-traffic boulevard more focused on people than cars while finding other ways to get suburbanites downtown.

The push for a more comprehensive look came despite the exhortations of Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. She kept trying to bring the discussion back to producing a "real plan" that does something now for the community most affected by the Kensington while recognizing that "we can’t pursue everybody’s idea."

"I just don’t want us to not get anything because we want everything at the same time," said the Buffalo Democrat, emphasizing the need for a consensus project that can get included in the state’s five-year capital budget plan, due April 1. "We need to walk away with something."

Caught between that push for the ideal and the practical is a community not only cut in two by the expressway – seeing both its ambiance and its economic development prospects go up in the smoke of tailpipe emissions – but that also fears the health impacts of those same pollutants.

While public officials seemed to be pushing a $300 million plan that would bridge the two sides of the Kensington between Ferry and Best with sections of landscaped coverings keeping other sections open to let pollutants escape, neighborhood leaders roundly reject that as insufficient.

State transportation officials note that this plan would maximize the amount of federal and state aid that could be sought. That wasn’t much of a selling point for members of the Restore Our Community Coalition, who have been pushing for more than a decade for a plan that actually does what their name demands while also addressing pollution.

"So if you have a house in front of those openings, you get double" the emissions, said Richard Cummings Sr., a coalition steering committee member, in dismissing that plan during a phone interview.

A separate $580 million proposal would completely cover the Kensington between Ferry and Best, but would also include an obtrusive ventilation building with smokestacks right in the middle of the new parkway. That would have Frederick Law Olmsted spinning in his grave as backers of restoring the parkway invoke the landscape architect’s vision of Buffalo’s park system when making their case.

More important, the coalition notes that system won’t clean the air; it would would merely collect the pollutants and send them up the smokestacks, to be dispersed over the neighborhood, perhaps in a more concentrated form.

The coalition likes the idea of the total cover – noting it jibes with a plan the Restore Our Community Coalition backed years ago after studies of possible alternatives – but with one major caveat: That it include a way to clean the air from the tunnel that would be created by the cover.

Restore Our Community Coalition Chairwoman Stephanie Barber Geter said the group wants to convene a meeting early next year and invite experts – such as those from area plants that have experience meeting air quality standards – to figure out not just how to move exhaust fumes but cleanse them, as well, something she said no other city has really figured out.

"So we really have to create something," she said by phone.

And if that pushes the process past the April 1 budgetary deadline, Cummings said there will be other funding opportunities.

More important is that this be done right to maximize aesthetic and redevelopment opportunities while minimizing any health impacts suffered by the community for the convenience of suburbanites who use the Kensington to zip downtown and then take their paychecks back home.

"‘Something’ is not good enough. It’s got to be correct," Cummings said of the DOT’s proposals.

Meanwhile, there are still the calls for everything from turning the Kensington into a boulevard, to running light rail down the middle, to re-imagining the whole Kensington-Scajaquada Expressway corridor.

"All of those are great ideas, and they’re worth looking at," Geter said. "But right now we’re not looking at any of that .... That’s not where we are."

Similarly, Peoples-Stokes noted it would be unfair to the Restore Our Community Coalition to try to load every other group’s agenda onto the neighborhood’s most immediate concerns. But that could be what happens.

On the one hand, this could be a phased project with everyone remaining on board in a process that first meets the demands of the neighborhood, before taking up the broader push for "people over cars." Or it could devolve into the typical Buffalo squabble that pits one interest against another in a way that nothing gets done and the money ends up in some other city. As Geter noted, "this community has a habit of talking itself out of stuff."

It would be tragic if the Hamlin Park community is left to suffer the effects of the Kensington because there’s no consensus among people who don’t live there and have more grandiose desires.

What should be the first priority? Geter put it succinctly that night at the Science Museum:

"To us, beginning the project is very important. ... We are dying. It has an impact on our lives. We want to fix it."