PHELKA, Briar Joelle

PHELKA - Briar Joelle Of Orchard Park, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born at Brooks Memorial on January 19, 1998 in Dunkirk, NY. Loving daughter of Derek (Melissa) Phelka and the late Mary Ellen Vnuk-Kujawa; cherished granddaughter of Gregg and Joanne Bentham, Donna Colosimo, and the late Stanley and Delphine Vnuk; cherished niece of Garret Bentham (Kaylani Jacob), Leah Bentham (Brad Kosierb), Kara (Brandon) Meredyk, and Ariel Bentham; fond cousin of Claire Bentham; devoted girlfriend of Ryan Holovics. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 2-4 PM for a gathering in Briar's memory. Luncheon to follow. Briar was a senior at SUNY Brockport, majoring in sociology. She was a graduate of Orchard Park High School in 2016. When not in school, she worked at Tim Horton's. Briar was a bright, intelligent, hilarious woman who loved life and her family. She enjoyed music, concerts, traveling, food, and her dogs, Ozzie and Chazz. She was a huge advocate for animal equal rights, fostering hope, and a green environment. Briar donated her organs so others would have the gift of life. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com