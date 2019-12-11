PAULSON, Eva (Freeburg)

December 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late John E. Paulson; loving mother of Eric (Sherrie) Paulson and the late Karl (late Barbara) Paulson, Linnea Dreschel and John E. (Jean Dawson) Paulson, Jr.; dear sister of the late Richard Freeburg; also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nephew David (Marguerite) Liddle. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.