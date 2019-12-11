Oops! Common Council forgot to pass restrictions with Elmwood Crossing designation

The Buffalo Common Council goofed.

City lawmakers on Tuesday forgot to include an amendment to the planned unit development designation that they approved for the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment project. That amendment, which had already been drafted, will be brought up for a vote at a special session of the Council at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The amendment covers "public benefits and amenities" and sets conditions that must be met by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and Ellicott Development Co. for as long as the designation is in effect for the project.

It requires that 20% of all rental apartments in the development must be affordable for a person earning 80% of the metropolitan area median income. It requires that the lot at 187 Bryant St. must "permanently exist as open, green space." And it specifies that at least 10% of the total land area must be "contiguous, open, green space that is publicly accessible for recreational use."

Those conditions seek to address some of the concerns cited by opponents or critics of the project, who complained that prior promises or agreements made by the developer lacked the teeth to be enforced.

"This amendment is simply correcting a procedural error from Tuesday’s meeting," said Jim Montour, deputy chief of staff for the Council. "These are important issues that make projects like this a win for the community, and Elmwood Crossing is a big step in the process of incorporating inclusionary zoning policies into major developments in the City of Buffalo."