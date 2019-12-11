Oak-smoked spare ribs, cheesecake, and more at Woodlawn's Yankee BBQ

Brian Nagy was a construction worker with a sideline in smoked meat catering when he saw a restaurant spot open up and decided to take his shot.

He's opened up Yankee BBQ at 3379 Lake Shore Road, which was formerly Route 5 Seafood.

"It's just been a passion of mine," Nagy said. "For years I've been doing barbecue, doing people's parties and stuff. The opportunity popped up, so I jumped at it."

If you're wondering what kind of barbecue fan he is, he went to Austin, Texas, a couple of months ago for research. He was standing in line at Franklin BBQ by 6:40 a.m., making him third in line that day.

Nagy is offering Texas-style add-your-own-sauce smoked meats, with oak as his wood of choice. Smoke rose from a chamber beside the restaurant, just south of 7th Street off Route 5, during a recent visit.

Inside, it smelled like the good kind of smoke. The redecorated counter-service place gives customers a chance to fine-tune their meat hunger: ribs by the bone ($17 a pound, about $2.75 per rib), brisket and pulled pork by the half-pound ($8.99/$7.99), chicken leg quarters ($4) and A & C Meat Co. jalapeño-cheddar hot links ($4), sold by the piece.

Specials include beef ribs Wednesday, smoked chicken sandwiches Tuesday and smoked wings Thursday.

Sandwiches (pulled pork, hot link, brisket, $9 to $11.50) include pickled onions and a small side.

A Velveeta-forward cheesy pulled pork potato gratin leads the pack, then smoked baked beans with beef and brisket ends, smoked mac and cheese, and coleslaw.

The smoked mac and cheese had a twinge of oak, but the housemade smoked cheesecake ($3) with burnt sugar cream sauce — a house caramel — is more noticeably perfumed.

The restaurant has about 26 seats and USB slots for customers, and it sells canned beer and wine.

The spare ribs, peppery and pink, were outstanding, with pork coming cleanly off the bone. Pulled pork was naturally sweet without sauce — Nagy doesn't apply any, preferring to let the meat speak for itself.

Brisket cut from the flat was moderately dry. Nagy suggested that next time I ask for brisket from the fattier side, the point.

You bet I will.

• • •

Yankee BBQ

3379 Lake Shore Road, Woodlawn

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.

Phone: (716) 768-4991

Site: yankeebbq716.com

