Niagara County reappoints county manager, raises pay for him and county clerk

Niagara County Manager Richard E. Updegrove was reappointed for a second four-year term Tuesday.

The County Legislature unanimously voted to give the Town of Lockport Republican a second four-year contract, starting April 1, at a salary of $126,183 per year. It's a 2% increase over this year's salary of $123,709.

Updegrove became manager in 2016 after eight years as Legislature majority leader.

The Legislature also approved a pay package for County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski, a Wilson Republican re-elected without opposition to his second term last month. His current salary of $98,528 will rise 2% to $100,498 in 2020. Jastrzemski will receive 2% annual raises for the rest of his term, reaching $106,649 by 2023.