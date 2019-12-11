Niagara County 2020 budget includes lowest full-value tax rate since 1983

On a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled Niagara County Legislature approved the county's 2020 budget Tuesday, with the lowest full-value tax rate since at least 1983.

That rate is $6.71 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, 30 cents lower than last year and 2 cents lower than in last month's tentative budget. Lawmakers accomplished that through a $300,000 increase in projected sales tax revenue.

However, each community's tax rates are pegged to state-calculated equalization rates, and only the Town of Lockport's tax rolls are close to full value. The 2020 county tax rates will be:

Cambria, $7.07, up 6 cents; Hartland, $7.81, down 25 cents; Lewiston, $10.84, up 37 cents; City of Lockport, $8.30, up 23 cents; Town of Lockport, $6.73, down 30 cents; Newfane, $8.96, down 3 cents; Town of Niagara, $12.48, down 8 cents; and Niagara Falls, $9.22, up 32 cents.

Also, North Tonawanda, $8.99, up 19 cents; Pendleton, $9.07, up 31 cents; Porter, $9.60, down 14 cents; Royalton, $7.81, down 25 cents; Somerset, $8.51, up 11 cents; Wheatfield, $12.22, up 52 cents; and Wilson, $9.20, up 32 cents.

Spending is budgeted for $368.3 million, almost $200,000 more than the tentative budget and nearly $9.2 million higher than in 2019.