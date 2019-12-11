My View: A baseball odyssey brings brushes with fame

By Pete Prendergast

The entire Syracuse Chiefs’ pitching staff had come down with food poisoning. Unfortunate plates of tainted seafood were the culprit for everyone except one meat loving pitcher – my dad, Jim Prendergast.

Thus was the beginning of a fabulous 400-plus days for two young people – my parents, Terese and Jim Prendergast – and the legacy of our family in Buffalo.

My mother, Terese O’Donnell, was a nurse in Syracuse and met Dad when he was pitching for the Triple-A Chiefs. They married several months later, eventually settling in the Town of Tonawanda. Although Dad has been deceased for many years, Mom survived long enough to see four of their eight children pass away. Three sons died from cystic fibrosis and a daughter, Susan, from breast cancer.

Dad was a big fan of Buffalo, but not so much the snow, which was probably born in one winter in the Austrian Alps during his stint in World War II. Another factor: His hands were so enormous he never wore gloves then or in his 40-plus years in Buffalo. Dad was fresh home from the war in Europe and was trying to resume his baseball career.

He was an infantry captain in the U.S. Army, enlisted in 1942, interrupting his baseball dream and four precious years. Postwar, he resumed that career in Syracuse.

On the afternoon of July 5, 1946, Dad was presented with a tremendous history-making opportunity. Because of the team’s sickness, he was challenged by the Syracuse manager to pitch both games of the scheduled doubleheader, against the Buffalo Bisons.

Just a few months earlier, Dad was still in Europe, marching toward Berlin. He willingly accepted the challenge and pitched, completed and won the two games, on his way to 17 wins that year. This feat, Cooperstown confirms, was the only such accomplishment in modern day professional baseball history.

A few months later, after winning 20 games, Dad was called up to the National League’s Boston Braves, a team that featured Buffalo’s own Warren Spahn and Niagara Falls’ Sibby Sisti.

One day in Boston, Mom, still practically a new bride, was sitting in the bleachers with excited nervousness watching her new husband’s baseball game. A familiar figure approached her and introduced himself as Norman Rockwell. The famous painter asked permission to photograph her for an upcoming Saturday Evening Post cover.

Rockwell loved baseball as a subject matter for the popular magazine cover. Her caricature appears in the stadium scene on the Post cover known as “The Dugout.” Mom is the brunette on the right side of the painting.

Our inevitable destiny to Buffalo was set. Dad moved his family permanently for a job with Simon Pure Beer, brewed in Buffalo. Those seemingly carefree, glamorous and exciting 400 or so days were followed by daunting challenges, mixed with much sorrow and an abundance of happiness with our family.

Dad ran for office in Town of Tonawanda and for State Legislature, and in 2011 was placed in the Syracuse Chiefs Wall of Fame. Mom’s “Wall of Fame,” I suppose, is the Saturday Evening Post magazine cover hanging proudly in her children’s homes to this day.

Pete Prendergast, of Town of Tonawanda, is the son of a Triple-A pitching Wall of Famer.